Michigan medical students leave to protest against abortion

Enlarge this image toggle signature NPR screenshot; Video: Brendan Scorpion

NPR screenshot; Video: Brendan Scorpion

At the University of Michigan School of Medicine’s annual white coat ceremony Sunday night, incoming medical students swore oaths, received their white coats, and then dozens of them left.

It was about the keynote speaker: Dr. Christine Collier, Michigan educator and general practitioner, who spoke publicly about her Christian beliefs and anti-abortion views.

A video posted online shows dozens of students exiting the auditorium as Collier began her speech. The video, recorded and posted by Detroit resident Brendan Scorpio, has been viewed more than 11 million times.

In an interview with NPR, Scorpio, who attended the ceremony to support a friend in a new class of medical students, estimated that approximately 70 of the 170 new students left, followed by some friends and family “in solidarity.”

In total, according to him, from 35 to 40% of the audience took part in the strike.

“The general message that the students wanted to convey was that reproductive rights, abortion is a health concern,” Scorpio said. “Reproductive rights for all who are able to give birth are incredibly important and should be allowed to everyone in the country.”

Reproductive rights in America Indiana may soon ban abortion if Republican lawmakers agree on how far to go

In an emailed statement, the University of Michigan said that Collier was selected for the keynote speech through a nomination and voting system by the medical school’s honor society.

“The White Coat Ceremony is not a forum for discussion of contentious issues,” the school said in a statement. “Dr. Collier never planned to touch on a divisive topic as part of her speech. However, the University of Michigan does not cancel a speaker’s invitation based on their personal beliefs.”

The statement said the university remains “committed to providing high quality and safe reproductive care to patients for all their reproductive health needs,” including abortion services.

Collier served on the Michigan faculty for 17 years, according to her introduction by the dean, who called her an “enormously popular” teacher and physician. She is the director of the Health, Spirituality, and Religion program at the medical school.

Reproductive rights in America In Michigan, the future of abortion rights may soon depend on voters

Collier is a frequent speaker and panelist on bioethics and the role of spirituality in health care. She tweeted about racism, ageism and ableism in medicine and advocated for better access to healthcare for prisoners and rural Americans.

But it was her anti-abortion comments that caught the attention of Michigan medical students.

In an interview with the Catholic Bulletin Published last month, Collier said she grew up in a non-religious household and came to Christianity — and her current anti-abortion views — as an adult after graduating from medical school and working as a doctor.

“[H]aging to a feminist perspective that fights for the rights of all women and girls, especially those who are most vulnerable. I can’t help but lament the violence directed at my prenatal sisters in an act of abortion done in the name of autonomy.” Collier wrote days after the publication of the draft decision of the Supreme Court on the abolition of Rowe vs. Wade.

“Liberation that costs innocent lives is just redistributed oppression,” she concluded.

After being invited by medical school officials to speak at the ceremony, the students petition to change speaker, referring to anti-abortion comments in his tweets and public appearances. It is reported that more than 400 students, alumni and teachers have signed it.

“Opposing the choice to represent the University of Michigan undermines the university’s position on abortion and supports a non-universal, theology-based platform to limit access to abortion,” the petitioners wrote.

Reproductive rights in America Doctor tells state she aborted 10-year-old girl, documents show

Abortion is legal in Michigan, although the procedure is subject to a number of restrictions, including a ban on abortion after viability has been achieved, except when the mother’s life is in danger. Women seeking an abortion in Michigan are subject to the “informed consent” law and must wait 24 hours before going through the procedure.

In her speech on Sunday, Collier did not explicitly mention abortion. Instead, she encouraged incoming students to maintain their humanity as they advance in their medical education and careers.

“You can easily end up seeing your patients as a bag of blood and bones, or view life as molecules in motion,” she said. “Get to know your patients as people, not just their scans, labs, chemistry and data.”

Prior to the ceremony, apparently in response to news of a petition calling for her removal as keynote speaker, Collier tweeted that she was “truly grateful for the support, emails, texts, prayers and letters I have received.” from around the world. .”

Reproductive rights in America Rape, abortion and story from one source: baby test becomes national news

“[I] I feel so inspired by this. and to my team that carried me through this daily – I love you,” she wrote.

Collier did not respond to NPR’s request for comment.