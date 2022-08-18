New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

First on Fox: Michigan Democratic congressional candidate The former law firm said on its website that officials “directed and manipulated” children in sexual abuse cases to obtain “accusative statements”.

Carl Marlinga, The Represented by a Democrat Michigan’s new 10th District in Congress has named criminal defense firm Marlinga Law Group a partner.

The firm’s website highlighted defense attorney services provided to clients, including violent crimes as well as sexual crimes online and off.

Youngkin Blasts Virginia Education Proposals Want to Strike George Washington as Our ‘Father’

However, the group’s announcements about their services raise some eyebrows.

According to an archive On the firm’s now-defunct website, the Marlinga Law Group notes that in “most cases” of child sexual abuse or criminal sexual conduct with a minor, “authorities lead and manipulate the child into making misleading statements. The child’s willingness to please a significant adult.”

“With the help of child psychologists and behaviorists, we show how this process can skew research as a whole,” the website reads.

“Any responsible criminal trial attorney prepares his client for the possibility of a conviction at trial, and so do we. In the event of an adverse verdict at trial, we actively intervene in the presentence hearing to ensure that all mitigating circumstances are presented in your favor. Presented and considered prior to sentencing,” the website states. continued.

“In a recent case, our client’s efforts at the sentencing phase resulted in a sentence of only one year from the minimum guidelines of seven years to run concurrently with the sentence he was serving for a prior offense.”

When it comes to Internet sex crimes The Marlinga Law Group also advertised that, “to minimize the negative effects of discomfort or involvement charges,” the firm’s “attorneys hire psychologists and other professionals familiar with sexual addictions and otherwise high society members who may view pornographic images themselves. .”

“We also take care to provide all the facts of our client’s case: Is there a history of sexual abuse in your family? Divorce? Drug use? Use of psycho-tropic prescription drugs?” Website continued.

In addition, the Campaigned by the criminal defense agency “In developing a defense of consent in a date rape or intimate partner rape situation,” its attorneys “use a prominent psychologist to examine the complaining witness prior to trial.”

“Our expert’s findings may well indicate the characteristics of the alleged victim’s personality that led to the rape or refusal of consent in circumstances where the accused could not be held responsible,” the website said. “Most importantly, our experience with the clear presentation of such evidence at trial helps ensure that the jury hears your side of the story with its utmost conviction.”

Marlinga is a former Macomb County judge and prosecutor who left the prosecutor’s job after being indicted and acquitted on corruption charges.

Marlinga is running against Republican candidate and US Army veteran John James for Michigan’s newly created 10th District.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The race is likely to pick up Republican as James and Marlinga face off, putting the Democrat former judge in a tight spot in a year that has favored the GOP.

Marlinga’s campaign did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.