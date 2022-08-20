New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A 91-year-old Michigan law banning abortion still won’t go into effect.

On Friday, a judge blocked county prosecutors from enforcing a nearly century-old law that bans abortion, includes no exceptions for rape or incest, and punishes anyone who performs the procedure.

Planned Parenthood of Michigan and a doctor in the state filed suit in May, arguing the law was unconstitutional.

The abortion ban went into effect when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade earlier this year. However, a state appeals court issued a preliminary injunction shortly after it took effect, allowing abortions to continue in the state.

While the preliminary injunction barred most state prosecutors from enforcing the law, county prosecutors were still allowed to go after abortion providers.

On August 1, a state court appellate panel County prosecutors confirmed this They were allowed to continue enforcing the ban because it was not under the authority of the state attorney general.

Friday’s ruling overturns an Aug. 1 victory by anti-abortion groups and leaves no prosecutors with the authority to enforce abortion bans.

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushed for an order to prevent county prosecutors from allowing law enforcement.

Although county prosecutors plan to appeal Friday’s ruling, abortion is expected to be banned statewide until voters vote on a constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights in the state.

An initiative to put that measure on the ballot garnered more than 753,000 signatures in July and could appear on the November ballot, pending approval by the state’s Board of Canvassers.