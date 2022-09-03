New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Carl Marlinga, MD, the Democratic candidate to represent Michigan’s 10th Congressional District in the House, recently appeared on a Facebook Live event hosted by Rabbi Alam, claiming he was “honored” to be with a host who has a history of anti-Semitic statements. Until 9/11.

The following Marlinga’s appearance on the showAlam praised Marlinga, saying voters in the district “are very keen to send. [Marlinga] He thanked the Congress candidate for joining the program as the next Congressman.

Marlinga said on August 28 after a more than 30-minute interview with Alam on Millennium TV, “Very honored. Thank you.”

Alam, a Bangladeshi-born Democratic activist from Missouri, has speculated that Jews were behind the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City, and asserted in a July 2012 report that no Jews were killed that day. Interview from the Washington Free Beacon.

“Why [was] 9/11 was an official holiday [sic] For all Jews [sic] Worked in people [sic] WTC?” Alam reportedly asked in an Internet discussion, “Was 9/11 a conspiracy??”

Asked in an interview with the Free Beacon at the time, Alam said, “My question was, ‘Why wasn’t a single Jew killed that day?’

“Was there a single Jew killed that day,” he further questioned the attacks in New York City.

Alam also asserted at this time that the planes that hit the two towers of the World Trade Center were not entirely responsible for the collapse of the building.

“I doubt it 100%. It doesn’t add up,” he said. “My bottom line is that the plane is not entirely responsible for destroying the entire building.”

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for Marlinga’s campaign said the candidate was not aware of Alam’s previous statements prior to his appearance on the program.

A campaign spokesperson said, “Mr. Maralinga was not aware of any alleged statement made by MD Rabbi Alam on the matter.”

In addition to his comments on Jewish Americans in connection with the September 11 attacks by Al Qaeda on American soil, Alam worked to organize the “Million Muslim March” in 2013 to mark the 12th anniversary of 9/11.

The march, which eventually changed its name to the Million American March Against Fear, was organized by the March Against Drones and the American Muslim Political Action Committee, a group. Founded by Alam.

“Our country was forever changed by the horrific events in New York on 9/11/01. The actions of that day left the entire country dead,” Alam said at the time.

“Both Muslims and non-Muslims were traumatized, but as Muslims we are still victimized after 12 years of being made villains,” he added. “To date, every media outlet and anti-Islam organization has made derogatory and defamatory statements against us as Muslims and our religion of Islam.”

Marlinga, a former Macomb County judge and prosecutor, will face off against Republican John James and two other candidates in the Michigan congressional district’s November midterm elections.