A grocery store chain in Michigan broke a major world record Supporting a good cause.

A group of 24 interns at Spartanash created the world’s largest word coin Packaged food As of July this year, 5,791 objects have been used, according to an announcement by Guinness World Records (GWR) on Wednesday.

The items were then donated to the Buist Community Assistance Center, a local nonprofit in Byron Center, Michigan. Provides food and clothing to needy people.

Using canned corn, green beans, fruit cocktails, boxed potatoes, brownies, cereal, and pasta, interns and some company employees coined the term “Spartanash.” Grand Rapids, Michigan, Headquarters parking lot, according to GWR.

When that is done, the The word measured 150 feet long and 16 feet deep, GWR said in its announcement.

Andy Claussen, Spartanash’s vice president of national accounts, came up with the idea to break the world record earlier this year at the start of a summer internship program.

“This was an incredible opportunity for Spartanash interns to experience coordinating as a team on a big goal,” Clausen told GWR. “We’ve planned for our interns to have something that sets them apart—a lot of people don’t Guinness World Records title on their resume.”

“Interns come together to create solutions, have fun and Serve our community – a great example of our core values ​​in action,” added Claussen.

The previous record for the largest packaged food word was held by Freeform Foods International Association in Hong Kong with 1,111 items in 2018, according to GWR.