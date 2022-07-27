New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has hit back at a group affiliated with the Democratic Governors Association (DGA) after releasing a new statement targeting police funding and saying her plans could make the state “less safe” with “less security.” Police on the street.”

The Put Michigan First group is working to promote incumbents Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer And Dixon is spending seven figures on ad buys, alleging that he plans to cut police budgets statewide by hundreds of millions of dollars.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Dixon blasted the announcement as untrue and argued that Democrats fear a matchup between her and Whitmer in November.

“It’s interesting because we’ve seen Democrats use this national strategy to rig these Republican primaries, and it looks like they’re building a candidate that they want to run against a lot of people,” she said. “The story about the police is obviously not true. I have also been endorsed by the police officers’ association.”

Democrat-backed group targets Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon in new ad on police funding

“They’re running against me specifically, and I think they believe the other candidates in the field are weak. They have a very effective strategy against them. And their goal is to take me out. In the primary and they don’t want to face me in the general,” she added.

Dixon insisted that none of her plans would include funding cuts for police and, in fact, would provide much-needed funding for police training and other benefits.

“That’s one of the things I’ve talked to police officers around the state about. They say some of our departments don’t have enough funding for training. So we want to make sure we’re funding them well. Look at creative ways to bring them to the state, whether it’s encouraging police officers to come here or health after they retire. Providing a tax credit for continuing care,” she said.

Dixon then blasted Whitmer’s policing record, accusing her of supporting the “defund the police” movement and overseeing a massive increase in crime in cities across the state.

“I think it’s an interesting attack considering her record and the fact that she’s become a completely incompetent governor. This is how you go against someone who’s coming with real leadership and real ideas. And they’re clearly afraid she’s going to be incompetent, and she’s going to fail if she runs against me in November,” she said. Said.

Spending on campaign ads against Dixon is the latest example of Democratic groups meddling in Republican primaries. Other examples include the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee spending hundreds of thousands on ads in favor of Rep. Peter Meiers, R-Mich., the primary challenger in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District race, and DGA spending millions in Maryland to promote a candidate it supports. By former President Donald Trump over the more establishment conservative candidate.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The Republican primary is set for Tuesday with Dixon full of candidates looking to take on Whitmer, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Fox News’ Kyle Morris and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.