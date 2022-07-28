New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Republican Michigan gubernatorial candidate Garrett Soldano is spending some of his final days campaigning in Tuesday’s GOP primary against Democrat Gretchen Whitmer, who has criticized the state’s abortion law, as well as the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in schools.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, the businessman and chiropractor accused the businessman and chiropractor of trying to arbitrarily rule the state by bypassing the state legislature and encouraging prosecutors not to enforce the law on abortions and falsely claiming that Whitmer’s education department is CRT. Not teaching in schools.

“We have to have a conversation, right? And the Legislature represents the people. You don’t do what the governor is doing right now with Roe v. Wade. We have a 1931 law on the books here in the state of Michigan, and she bypasses the Legislature like she did during the COVID lockdowns,” Soldano said.

Soldano referenced the dormant 1931 law, which bans abortions without exception for rape or obscenity, and Whitmer’s efforts to invalidate it following the US Supreme Court’s recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer Calls Women ‘Menstruating People,’ GOP Gov. Hopes to Respond

Last month, Whitmer asked the Michigan Supreme Court to rule on the law after a judge issued a preliminary injunction, ruling that abortion is protected under the state constitution.

“We must make clear that under Michigan law, access to abortion is not only legal, but constitutionally protected,” Whitmer said at the time. “If the 1931 Act goes into effect, it will punish women and take away their right to make decisions about their own bodies.”

Soldano argued that Whitmer’s request and rhetoric amounted to a decision not to implement the law, and an attempt to prevent the Republican-led Legislature from speaking on the issue.

“She’s ruling arbitrarily again and she’s filed an injunction telling these prosecutors not to enforce the law,” he said. “As governor, you govern all the people and you follow the gosh darn law. You don’t skip the Legislature and start filing injunctions.”

“If you want to change something, you work with the Legislature to do it, or you get a citizen petition. You do those things. Government has systems, our systems have checks and balances, for a reason, not for arbitrary control,” he added.

The Michigan Supreme Court has yet to rule on the law.

WHITMER VETOES $20M IN PRO-LIFE ADOPTION FUNDING; Rips crisis pregnancy centers as ‘fake health clinics’

Soldano lashed out at the Whitmer administration over the controversial topic of CRT in state schools and accused them of calling the subject by many other names to say that CRT is not being taught.

“They say they don’t teach it in the state of Michigan. That’s what the Michigan State Department of Education told us. But they’re calling it 75 different things,” he said.

“If you want to teach my child something critical, how about critical math, critical science, critical reading? You can teach my child how to think critically, but you have no right to teach my child what to think,” he added.

Soldano argues that other inappropriate topics, specifically those related to gender and sexuality, now invade Michigan’s school curriculum.

“Now that they’re confusing these kids with hot garbage of gender and sexuality theory, they’re continuing to shove it down these kids’ throats,” he said. “My goodness, you can’t talk about sexuality in the workplace because you’re being sued for sexual harassment. So you’re telling me I need it? This is hot shit.”

“That’s why we’re going to dominate this primary and we’re definitely going to dominate this general because parents are fed up. Grandparents are fed up,” he added. “So my job is not only to activate and inspire Michigan’s greatest assets, and get people involved at all levels, but also to bring unity to the state. And I’m the candidate to accomplish that.”

Soldano pledged to boost Michigan’s economy by cutting taxes and regulations, emphasizing the need to invest in long-term energy solutions that include gas and nuclear power, and supporting and investing in law enforcement to combat rising crime.

“What we need right now, we need leadership now more than ever. I’m a front-running candidate in the trenches with my fellow Michiganders, inspiring positive change in our state,” he said.

Soldano is one of five Republicans on the ballot in Tuesday’s election, with polling indicating no clear front-runner in the race.

Fox News’ Paul Best contributed to this report.