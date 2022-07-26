New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive – Tudor Dixon, the GOP candidate challenging Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, received a new endorsement from a conservative political action committee on Tuesday ahead of next month’s primary, raising criticism of Whitmer for cutting $20 million in pro-life adoption support.

Save Michigan PAC endorsed Dixon for Michigan governor on Tuesday, saying she will “take a disruptive and innovative approach to getting Michigan’s economy back on track.”

“Save Michigan PAC invests heavily in ensuring Michigan has the right,” the PAC said.

“Tudor Dixon has our full and complete endorsement,” Michael Markey, a financial adviser to the governor who was disqualified from his own campaign amid allegations of fraudulent petition signatures, said in a statement Tuesday, endorsing Dixon ahead of the upcoming Aug. 2 primary.

WHITMER VETOES $20M IN PRO-LIFE ADOPTION FUNDING; Rips crisis pregnancy centers as ‘fake health clinics’

So far, the GOP primary in Michigan has been mired in scandal.

Markey is among five GOP gubernatorial candidates disqualified after the Michigan Supreme Court upheld allegations from the state Bureau of Elections that they submitted tens of thousands of forged signatures on nominating petitions. They spent a combined $11 million on their bid for office.

The FBI arrested Ryan Kelly, the former GOP frontrunner in the governor’s race, in June on a misdemeanor charge stemming from the January 6, 2021, riots at the US Capitol. Kelly insists he will be ousted and is still in the governor’s race, along with other GOP contenders Garrett Soldano and Kevin Rinke.

But many of the state’s conservative power players have offered new support to Dixon, who has received endorsements from the state chamber of commerce, the anti-abortion group Michigan Right to Life and the state branch of Americans for Prosperity. Notably, PACs funded in part by the family of former US Education Secretary Betsy DeVos raised nearly $2.6 million to boost her campaign.

“Tudor has shown that she is an innovator and disruptor as an entrepreneur in Michigan’s steel industry, and we need Reken to defeat Gretchen,” Markey said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “As we saw yesterday, when Wrecken Gretchen cut $20 million in funding to crisis pregnancy centers and adoption services, we need someone who will stand up for life and Michigander families; Tudor, a mother of four, is that candidate. Be a fearless fighter for Dixon’s life, restoring business in Michigan and our Getting the economy back on track. We’ll do everything we can to get her into the governor’s office, including spending well into the six figures to support her campaign.”

A new ad released exclusively to Fox News Digital on Tuesday calls Dixon a Michigan mother and a successful entrepreneur who pioneered the state’s steel industry. It said she was a breast cancer survivor, a working mother of four and a conservative activist who “stood up against indoctrination in our schools” and “fought Governor Whitmer’s devastating lockdowns.”

“Now Tudor Dixon “Reken” is fighting Gretchen, inspiring and empowering Michigan’s working families,” the ad said, showing Dixon on the Fox News show. The ad ends with a clip of former President Donald Trump praising Dixon as a “very popular” candidate for governor.

The new video comes after Whitmer used his line-item veto to deny funding in the state budget for fiscal year 2023 for pro-life causes earmarked by Republicans, who control both chambers of the Michigan state legislature. $10 million for a marketing program promoting abortion adoption, $3 million for organizations promoting “alternatives to childbirth and abortion,” and $100,000 for legal defense of a ban on transgender surgeries or treatments for people in state prisons. . Abortion remains legal in Michigan even after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.