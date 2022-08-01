Michigan GOP candidate Tudor Dixon dodges question on ‘stolen election’

Lansing, Mich. – Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon would not say during a national TV appearance Sunday whether she felt the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

It was a shift from the position she took during the candidate debates in May.

In what could be a sign of early direction in the general election campaign, Dixon, appearing on “Fox News Sunday,” shifted the conversation instead to what she described as legitimate concerns about the way the election was conducted and her support for a strict voter turnout. ID requirements and other proposed changes to state election laws.

The apparent pivot in Dixon’s position away from the “big lie” promoted by former President Donald Trump came less than 48 hours after Trump endorsed Dixon in Tuesday’s five-candidate GOP primary Friday night.

And that brought swift criticism from Republicans competing with Dixon for the nomination.

At the May debate, Dixon, along with most of the other Republican candidates on stage that night, raised his hand in agreement when asked by the moderator if Trump was a worthy winner in Michigan, which he narrowly lost to President Joe Biden. 154,000 votes.

It was a shift from a position taken earlier in the campaign by Dixon, herself a businesswoman and former conservative TV commentator, when she refused to answer a question directly.

On Sunday, when pressed by Fox News host Bret Baier, Dixon returned to that early campaign posture.

Asked if she believed the election was stolen, Dixon said that while administering the election in Michigan, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson “did things that a judge would deem illegal,” an apparent reference to Benson’s instructions to clerks who signed absentee ballots. A presumption of validity is given.

“We have to make sure that our elections are secure and that what happened in 2020 doesn’t happen again,” Dixon said. “It was obviously a different election. We had Covid going on. There was an opportunity to make changes. This secretary of state made those changes, sending out absentee ballot petitions to everyone in the state, bringing in Zuckerbergs, reducing signatures. Match. We have a common sense election in the state of Michigan. Demanding legislation,” and “There were certainly things in the 2020 election that made us concerned about how it was run.”

Baier then pressed Dixon, saying that he had covered the 2000 Florida recount that involved a few hundred votes statewide, but that Biden’s margin over Trump in Michigan was faster than that.

“I’ve always focused on concerns when I’ve been there,” Dixon said, again declining to say whether she felt the 2020 election was stolen. “I’ve always focused on how the election was handled, and how we need to make sure it’s safe in the future, and we don’t have people looking back and saying we’re questioning what really happened. “

In March 2021, a Michigan Court of Claims judge ruled that Benson erred when she instructed clerks to assume signatures on absentee ballots were valid and said Benson must follow the Administrative Procedure Act to properly declare such an election rule. should

Dixon’s reference to “Zuckerbucks” relates to the COVID-19 response grants that jurisdictions across the country receive from the nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life, which received a $400 million grant from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg. The money was spent on purposes such as protective gear for election workers and absentee ballot drop boxes.

In the May debate, only three Republican candidates won’t say the 2020 election was stolen from Trump. One was Oakland County businessman Kevin Rinke, who has spent nearly $10 million of his own money seeking the Republican nomination. The other two candidates were Mike Brown of Stevensville and Michael Markey of Grand Haven, who were among five candidates disqualified from the race for submitting several forged signatures with their nominating petitions.

Rink called Dixon’s recent comments a betrayal of Trump.

“That’s a land-speed record for betraying President Trump, even by establishment politician standards,” Rink said in a news release.

“If Tudor Dixon turns his back on President Trump this quickly, just imagine what he will do to Michigan Republicans.”

Another Republican candidate for governor, Kalamazoo chiropractor Garrett Soldano, also criticized Dixon.

“It’s clear that Tudor Dixon has the interests of the people bankrolling her campaign on issues important to conservatives across Michigan at heart,” Soldano said. “Just like the DeVos family, Tudor is turning her back on those fighting for President Trump.”

James Blair, Dixon’s chief campaign strategist, dismissed the criticism as “sour grapes” and said it “will not change her commitment to the integrity of the election or her support from President Trump.”

Soldano and other candidates criticized Dixon as being too close to the establishment because of his support from Michigan’s powerful and wealthy DeVos family. Betsy DeVos served as Secretary of Education in Trump’s cabinet but resigned on January 6, 2021, the day after the riots at the US Capitol. She later confirmed that she had spoken with other cabinet members about invoking the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution to remove Trump from office.

Other candidates on the ballot are Ottawa County real estate broker Ryan Kelly and retired Farmington Hills pastor Ralph Reband. Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig continues to campaign as a write-in candidate.

Dixon’s campaign announced Sunday, after her TV appearance, that Trump would appear with her at a tele-rally Monday night to energize supporters ahead of Tuesday’s primary. Trump will join Dixon on the call but is not traveling to Michigan, a campaign spokeswoman said.

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4.