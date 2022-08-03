New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Michigan GOP cancels election night watch party after a staffer threatened outside the party’s Lansing headquarters.

Lansing police said officers went to the building Tuesday morning in response to a complaint about threats, but the suspect was still not there. Police spokesman Jordan Gulkeys said officers will focus on the area.

The employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told Fox News that a man approached her in the parking lot and harassed her, threatening to burn down the building and enslave the women inside.

GOP spokesman Gus Portela told Fox News that the party has received death threats over the years, but what happened Tuesday.

MSNBC’s Claire MCCASKILL: Republicans want ‘dogs to beat women in airports’, stop out-of-state abortions

“Our building received several threats from a bystander who not only verbally assaulted a longtime female staff member, but also indicated that he planned to burn the building down,” Portela said.

He accused Democratic Party affiliates of seizing the incident and making fun of the situation, but noted that “this is the politics they’re planning these days.”

“Our party will not be repressed and we will continue to work tirelessly for Republican policies despite ongoing threats,” he said. “No violence against women will be tolerated.”

The Michigan Republican Party said it filed a police report with the Lansing Police Department. Police have not released other information about the threat and whether they are investigating or looking for a suspect.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Portela said the Michigan GOP still plans to hold a Republican Unity event Wednesday with increased security.