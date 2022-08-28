Michigan football starts QB Cade McNamara in Week 1, JJ McCarthy in Week 2 in unusual plan

Michigan Football Coach Jim Harbaugh named Cade McNamara the team’s starting quarterback — but only for the season opener against Colorado State.

In an appearance on the athletic department’s podcast, Harbaugh said the rivalry between McNamara and challenger JJ McCarthy is unbreakable, with the team’s first game a week away. The plan he and his coaching staff came up with was to give each quarterback a chance to start in Weeks 1 and 2, respectively, before making a final decision before Michigan’s third game against UConn.

“Both quarterbacks played great,” Harbaugh said in a podcast episode published Saturday evening. “They did everything they could to win the starting job. Coming out of camp, I think we had two quarterbacks, Cade McNamara and JJ McCarthy, that we were very confident we could win a championship with either of those two quarterbacks behind center. It’s a great thing for our team,” he said.

“But there’s only one ball, so there’s only one quarterback at a time. We’re not ready to say who the starting quarterback is. But the decision we’ve made is Cade McNamara will start the opener against Colorado State. JJ McCarthy will start the second ball game against Hawaii. Then after Week 2, we’ll have the starter. /We will decide on backup in 3rd week.

The announcement came two days after McNamara was one of five players elected captain in a players-only vote. Harbaugh told reporters in mid-August that it would be obvious to players and coaches if one of the quarterbacks moved ahead of the other, so many felt the players’ decision to vote for McNamara was a sign of where he stood in relation to McCarthy. Former nose tackle Smith named McNamara a starter, too, and said it’s crucial for a quarterback to have the respect of the players around him.

But Harbaugh told host Jon Janssen that the captaincy won’t be in the quarterback race because “when it comes to the depth chart, it’s not something that’s chosen by the players.”

Instead, Harbaugh outlined a set of criteria by which to evaluate McNamara and McCarthy in the first two games of the season:

Category 1: “The way I’m evaluating them is that they could pass, you know?” Harbaugh said. “By the passer (I mean) arm talent. Who can make all the throws? Both have the arm talent to make all the throws. Then it’s accuracy, timing, decision making, taking what the defense gives you as a passer. Cade was a little ahead at this point.

Category 2: “The next category is the playmaker,” Harbaugh said. “A man who can turn water into wine. Uses his athleticism, his speed, hand talent. A runner, a scrambler, plays smart, plays when he doesn’t have to. Running ability, moves the chains as a runner, enhances the running game. Risk-reward. Turn a one-yard loss into a positive play but not make a bad play worse. Avoids mistakes, interruptions, bags. JJ is ahead of me in that category.

Category 3: “And then the field general,” Harbaugh said. “As a coach on the field, a facilitator for other playmakers and the offensive line, you trust him to be able to handle the ball on every play. He is the protector of the ball. He can fix calls, formations, defenses, get checks right. The unit leads drive by drive and points on every possession, which is really what you’re looking for. There are a lot of them – in that category they’re both pretty up there too. Maybe Cade has a slight advantage there.

Based on those factors, Harbaugh described the race as “neck and neck” in terms of what the players showed in practice. He believes the next level of competition should include things like red zone ability, two-minute efficiency and third-down efficiency — all of which are more appropriately tested during games.

Still, it’s fair to wonder if the news of the extended audition came as a shock to McNamara, who spoke with supreme confidence Thursday during his first and only media session of fall camp. McNamara, who represented the team at last month’s Big Ten media days, told reporters he was playing the best football of his life and used outside noise from fans — especially those who wanted McCarthy to take his job — as fuel for him to work hard and proof he can fight through adversity.

“I think the level of play I’m playing right now is pretty high in terms of where I’m at in my career,” McNamara said. “I’m definitely better than this time last year, or even at the end of the season last year. I recognize that and obviously my teammates have as well.

Even if those things were true, Harbaugh’s comments suggest he and the coaches haven’t come to terms after nearly a month of camp. They need direct action to finalize one of the most important decisions of the season.

That means McNamara has one game to prove he deserves to lead Michigan to a Big Ten title and a berth in the College Football Playoff, two things he’s already accomplished.

But against McCarthy, a former five-star prospect and jewel of Harbaugh’s 2021 recruiting class, that might not be enough.

“Both are considered starters here, that’s all,” Harbaugh said. “The sole purpose here, the sole purpose is what’s best for the 2022 Michigan football team.”

