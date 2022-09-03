New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Michigan boy has been charged with murder after his stepsister’s body was found Tuesday, police said.

Jameon Peterson, 14, Na’Myla J. Turner-Moore, 10, was arrested in connection with her death after she went missing and her body was later found near her stepfather’s home, MLive.com reported.

According to reports, the girl’s mother, Melonzin Turner, was at the hospital when she was informed that the girl was missing and traveled home, where police told her that the girl was dead.

“I got to the scene when they found her,” Turner said, MLive.com reported.

Turner described her daughter, who will celebrate her 11th birthday later this month, as her “everything” and said she often laughs, dances and makes TikTok videos.

“My baby was everything,” Turner said, according to the outlet. “She was a happy, smiling face. She had personality. She had lots of friends. Everybody wanted to be around her. She was just loving.”

“That was her thing, dancing and Tiktoking,” she added. While her mother was in the hospital Tuesday for two stomach surgeries because she has Crohn’s disease, the 10-year-old inspired her to become a doctor.

“She always told me, ‘Mom, I’m going to take care of you. I’m going to be a doctor,'” Turner said. “She was mature beyond her years.”

Turner gave birth to twins in April and said the 10-year-old was supporting her younger siblings.

“She just wanted it on her face,” the mother said, MLive.com reported. “She just wanted to love her sisters and brothers because she knew she was the oldest.”

Turner, still recovering from her surgeries, said she is traumatized that her stepson may have been involved in her daughter’s death.

“I treated the boy like he was my own,” she told MLive.com. “I put clothes on his back. He was like my second son. I never thought he would do something like that. But again, you can’t put anything past anyone and you can’t judge a book. its cover.”

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained as her body is awaiting post-mortem.

Peterson’s preliminary examination is scheduled for September 21.