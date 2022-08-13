New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A water main break at Michigan’s Great Lakes Water Authority’s Lake Huron facility on Saturday affected an estimated 935,000 people, with 23 communities being advised to boil under precautionary advisories.

GLWA said it discovered a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that delivers drinking water from the treatment facility to communities in southeast Michigan.

The main is the largest in the regional water distribution system.

A business in Greenwood and another in Imlay Township are also potentially affected.

Flint Water Trial: Judge declares mistrial after no verdict

Warnings have been issued for the Village of Almont, City of Auburn Hills, Bruce Township, Burchville Township, Chesterfield Township, Clinton Township, Imlay City, Lenox Township, Macomb Township, Mayfield Township, Village of New Haven. Orion Township, City of Pontiac, City of Rochester, City of Rochester Hills, City of Romeo, Shelby Township, City of Sterling Heights, City of Troy, City of Utica and Washington Township.

The community of Rochester Hills tweeted that, according to their supervisory control and data acquisition system, the water pressure did not drop.

“This means you don’t need to boil water at this time,” it said.

Flint, Michigan, which experienced a devastating water crisis starting in 2014, was also affected by the break – the cause of which remains under investigation.

Former governor, others drop charges in Flint water crisis: Michigan Supreme Court

GLWA said crews have identified the location of the leak about a mile west of the facility and are working to isolate the area around it so repairs can begin.

“Once the leak is isolated, crews will begin opening emergency connections to other mains in the system to restore some flow to affected communities,” it said.

The boil water advisory will remain in place until sampling results verify that the water is safe to drink.

Residents are advised not to drink water without boiling it for at least one minute and then allowing it to cool before use.

Use boiled, bottled, or sterilized water for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and cooking.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The GLWA states, “Whenever pressure is reduced in a water system for any significant period of time, precautionary measures are recommended because the pressure drop can lead to bacterial contamination of the water system.” “Bacteria are generally not harmful and are common in all our environments. Boiling water before use kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.”