New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Michigan’s Board of Canvassers blocked a vote Wednesday to put an abortion rights measure on the November ballot after gathering enough signatures for an amendment to qualify. Whether the initiative will appear on the ballot for the November election is now up to the courts.

The ballot initiative would enshrine abortion in the state constitution, protecting a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy without outside interference. The amendment covers other reproductive services and resources, including abortion procedures and birth control.

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers voted 2-2, split along party lines. Republican opponents of the initiative, including Grand Rapids Right to Life, argued that the amendment was full of “gibberish.” Laura Alexandria, president of Grand Rapids Right to Life, told Fox News Digital that the amendment would “destroy all abortion and pregnancy-related laws in Michigan” if passed.

“The Electoral College is shutting down the public’s voice. We know the vast majority of Americans want access to abortion, as we saw in Kansas earlier this month. People are passionate and will not let their rights be trampled on,” Ashley Gray, senior center’s reproductive rights adviser. , said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

Planned Parenthood, ACLU Sue to Block India’s Abortion Ban

“The Board of State Canvassers today did the right thing by rejecting the gossip proposed by advocates for this extreme amendment to our constitution,” Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “The Michigan Supreme Court must support this move to protect our Constitution from their vandalism. We will also bring voters into this debate with our first television ad of the campaign, in which voters express their outrage at the idea that anyone would propose injecting 60. permanent errors in our Constitution.”

The abortion initiative more than doubled the necessary signatures needed on the board with a total of 753,759 signatures. The signatures have not been verified by the Election Board or the State Campaign Board.

The final decision now rests with the state Supreme Court. The groups have seven business days to appeal to the High Court and the ballot must be finalized by September 9. Supporters of the initiative have said they will file a lawsuit and ask a court to order the measure to be placed on the November ballot. to ABC News.

Democrats made abortion a centerpiece of the midterm message, but many won’t make their own positions clear

The push for such an initiative comes after Kansas voted to reject an abortion measure that would have allowed the legislature to further restrict abortion access in the state.

Michigan is one of several states with a pre-ro law that many pro-life advocates had hoped would be boosted after the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling overturning the case. A 1931 Michigan statute made it a crime to assist in an abortion, except in cases “necessary to preserve the life of such woman.”

Republican Senate candidates beat out abortion attack ads from Democrats

Before the U.S. Supreme Court decision was announced, a state judge temporarily blocked the law through an injunction sought by Planned Parenthood of Michigan in May. Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleacher said the ban violated voters’ constitutional rights.

Click here to get the Fox News app

The temporary block was later lifted by a state court appeals panel on August 1, allowing the state’s 83 county prosecutors to prosecute health care providers who perform abortions except in cases where the mother’s life is at risk.

A judge later blocked the law on August 19, overturning the August 1 decision and blocking county prosecutors from enforcing the law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.