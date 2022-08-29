type here...
Michelle Yeoh to Receive First 'Innovation Prize' at TIFF Tribute Awards

The Toronto International Film Festival will present a new film award at the Tribute Awards next month in honor of action star Michelle Yeoh.

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey says that All Everywhere All at once the star will receive the first TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award in her long career on screen.

This award recognizes a woman who is a leader in the film industry and has had a positive impact on women throughout their careers. It is inspired by the TIFF program called Share Her Journey, which was created to promote gender equality in the film industry.

Yeo Loans Include Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, Tomorrow never dies, crazy rich asiansas well as shang chi.

The TIFF Tribute Awards will return for the in-person fundraising gala on September 11th.

The festival will culminate on September 18 with an awards breakfast showcasing awards in categories such as Best Film, Best Canadian Film, Best Female Film, and the Audience Award, often seen as the occasion for an Oscar.

