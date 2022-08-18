New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Quentin Tarantino and Michelle Yeoh have a friendship dating back decades.

Tarantino has been outspoken about his support for Yeoh in the past and even credited her as an influence on Uma Thurman’s portrayal of The Bride in 1992’s “Police Story 3.” “Tear of Receipt.”

Knowing that Yeoh was the inspiration for the film, she confronted Tarantino about why she didn’t star in the 2003 classic.

“I asked Quentin the same question,” Yeoh said in an interview with Town & Country. “He was so smart. He said, ‘Who would have believed that Uma Thurman could kick your a–?’

Quentin Tarantino hints at ‘creative’ future, still says next film could be his last

She inspired Yeoh to pursue her acting career after Tarantino was injured on the set of “The Stunt Woman” in 1996.

“I thought my back was broken. I thought I was paralyzed,” she said, adding that Tarantino was in Hong Kong at the time and visited her in the hospital.

“I have to say, Quentin, he’s persistent,” she continued. “He’s here today because he’s full of passion and love, so he wears me. Suddenly we’re animated. So I thought, maybe I’m not ready to give this up.”

Uma Thurman breaks silence on Harvey Weinstein, strained relationship with Quentin Tarantino

At the time, Tarantino was screening his classic film “Pulp Fiction” in Hong Kong.

“I’m a huge fan of hers,” Tarantino told the outlet. “There’s always a twinkle in her eye.”

In 2019, Tarantino “Kill Bill: Vol. 3” shared Maybe at work.

Click here to sign up for our entertainment newsletter

“I just had dinner Uma Thurman Last night,” Tarantino said in an interview with Andy Cohen. “We were at a really nice Japanese restaurant. I have an idea of ​​what I should do [‘Kill Bill: Vol. 3’]. That’s the whole point, conquering the concept. What happened to the bride since then? And what do I want to do?”

Tarantino revealed that fans won’t get a movie from him before “Kill Bill: Vol. 3.”

“What I Did When I Wrote”Once upon a time… in Hollywood‘ Normally I finish the script and we go and open offices, but I have a lot to do,” says the director. “I have more stuff. So, I took it out and I wrote a play, and then I wrote a five-episode TV series.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

“To some extent or another, I have written down what I am going to do in the next three years,” he added. “After that, I’ll figure out what the next movie is going to be.”