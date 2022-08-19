type here...
CANADA Michelle O'Bonsavin of First Nation Odanak Nominated for Supreme...
CANADA

Michelle O’Bonsavin of First Nation Odanak Nominated for Supreme Court of Canada

By printveela editor

-

6
0
- Advertisment -


The search to fill the current vacancy in the highest court of Canada was launched on April 4, 2022. (Michelle Aspiro/CBC)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday the nomination of Michelle O’Bonsavin to the Supreme Court of Canada.

O’Bonsavin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation. According to the press release announcing the nomination, she is Franco-Ontarian and bilingual.

She will be the first native to serve on Canada’s highest court.

“Her appointment is the result of an open, impartial selection process. I am confident that Judge O’Bonsavine will bring invaluable knowledge and input to our nation’s highest court,” Trudeau said in a media statement.

Not all

Previous articleBell Media ‘regrets’ Lisa LaFlamme’s firing
Next articleReal Madrid targeting Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães?

Latest news

Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Ukraine energy firm warns Russia may try to disconnect nuclear plant from electricity grid: live updates

Russia ordered staff members at Europe's largest nuclear plant to stay home on Friday amid rising tensions over the...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

Ten months after shooting ‘Rust’, Alec Baldwin says he still thinks about it every day

(CNN)Alec Baldwin says he doesn't believe he or anyone else will face criminal charges...
Read more
Politicsprintveela editor - 0

Teachers union head earns more than $500K while fighting to close schools during pandemic, tax forms show

closer Video Fox News Flashes Top Headlines on August 18 Here are...
Read more
Entertainmentprintveela editor - 0

How old is Hilary Duff in ‘Lizzie McGuire’? Inside the Disney star child’s rise to fame and life after stardom

closer Video The actress recently bared it all for the cover...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Sportsprintveela editor - 0

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. expected to address teammates before end of week: report

closer Video Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash....
Read more
Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

America’s Hennessy Venom F5 Roadster is built to hit 300 mph

closer Video The fastest car in the world has come to Fox...
Read more

Must read

- Advertisement -

You might also likeRELATED
Recommended to you

Editor Picks

Must Read

Hot Topics

About Us

Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: contact@printveela.com

Follow Us

© Copyright - Printveela News