Michelle O’Bonsavin of First Nation Odanak Nominated for Supreme Court of Canada

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday the nomination of Michelle O’Bonsavin to the Supreme Court of Canada.

O’Bonsavin is an Abenaki member of the Odanak First Nation. According to the press release announcing the nomination, she is Franco-Ontarian and bilingual.

She will be the first native to serve on Canada’s highest court.

“Her appointment is the result of an open, impartial selection process. I am confident that Judge O’Bonsavine will bring invaluable knowledge and input to our nation’s highest court,” Trudeau said in a media statement.

