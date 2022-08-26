Michelle O’Bonsavin Confirmed as New Justice of Canada’s Supreme Court

The appointment of Judge Michelle O’Bonsavine to the High Court has been formally confirmed by the Prime Minister’s Office. Canada’s first Indigenous Supreme Court Justice will take her seat on September 1.

The appointment is the fifth under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. O’Bonsavin fills a seat left vacant by the pending retirement of Judge Michael J. Moldaver.

“Judge O’Bonsavine is an experienced lawyer with experience in mental health, Gladue principles, employment law, human rights and the right to privacy,” the PMO said in a media statement.

O’Bonsavin has experience in labor and mental health law, as well as criminal and indigenous law. Her doctoral work focused on Gladue’s principles, which allow judges to consider the unique circumstances of indigenous peoples when considering a case.

During a question-and-answer session Wednesday with MPs and Senators, O’Bonsavine said that while she will draw on her experience and her cultural background, she will remain objective in her work.

“First of all I am a judge, and then a native, a mother and a French-Ontarian,” O’Bonsavine, a fluent bilingual French-Ontarian Abenaki from Odanak, told MPs.

“I think it’s important for me to be mindful of my roots and the voice I bring, my life experiences, as well as my past as someone who has worked in mental health law, indigenous issues, and labor and employment and human rights.

Speaking to MPs on the Community Justice and Human Rights Committee on Wednesday morning, Attorney General David Lametti said O’Bonsavin’s appointment was important to Indigenous peoples and predicted she would improve the “substance of legal decisions” of the supreme court.

“It is extremely important that indigenous peoples can see themselves in, frankly, colonial institutions,” he said.

“It’s incredibly important that this diversity be reflected in the deliberations of these nine Supreme Court justices, but it’s also vital that everyone else in the system knows that it’s possible.”

WATCH: Michelle O’Bonsavin Discusses Indigenous Law