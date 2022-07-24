New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In a widely publicized announcement this week, former first lady Michelle Obama will have a new book out this fall titled “The Light We Carry.”

It will be published in November, her publisher said Thursday — nearly four years to the day that her previous book, “Becoming,” hit bookstores.

The book became a runaway bestseller.

The new work, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” will be released on November 15, 2022, Penguin Random House said Thursday.

Penguin said the Random House title will be released through the in-house Crown imprint.

It will have an initial run of 2.75 million copies, with a Spanish-language edition to be released as well.

Overall, the book will be released simultaneously in 14 languages ​​and 27 countries, the publisher said.

The publisher said the new book will include “a range of fresh stories and insightful reflections on change, challenge and power”.

It will be a follow-up to the stories Mrs. Obama shared in her 2018 best-selling memoir, “Becoming,” which chronicles her life on Chicago’s South Side and her time as first lady in the White House.

The new book, the publisher continued, draws from the author’s experience “as a mother, daughter, spouse, friend and first lady” to share “the habits and principles she has developed to successfully adapt to change and overcome various obstacles.”

“Michelle Obama’s Next Book Unveiled,” Publishers Weekly, the trade magazine for publishers, librarians, booksellers and literary agents.

“I’ve learned that it’s okay to recognize that self-worth is wrapped in vulnerability.” – Michelle Obama, in her upcoming book, “The Light We Carry”

“Michelle Obama to Publish New Book This Fall,” added The New York Times to the headline of an article about her book: “In ‘The Light We Carry,’ the former first lady shares her ways of dealing with challenging times. Her 2018 memoir, ‘Becoming ‘, one of the best-selling books of all time.”

Mrs. Obama’s previous book, “Becoming,” has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide, outselling any memoir by a previous first lady or modern president, including her husband, former President Barack Obama, the Associated Press said.

In the introduction to a new book shared by the publisher this week, Michelle Obama writes, “I’ve learned that self-worth is wrapped in vulnerability and that it’s okay to recognize what we share as human beings on this earth. The drive to strive for the best, always and no matter what.”

“This kind of self-knowledge builds confidence, which increases composure and the ability to maintain perspective.” – Michelle Obama in her upcoming book

She also said, “We are brave in the light. If you know your light, you will know yourself.”

“You honestly know your own story.”

“In my experience, this kind of self-knowledge builds confidence, it builds calmness and the ability to maintain perspective, which, ultimately, leads to connecting meaningfully with others — and that’s the foundation of everything for me.”

Mrs. Obama shared a video about her upcoming book in a tweet.

On Thursday, Penguin Random House also announced it was renaming an annual writing prize in her honor — the $10,000 Michelle Obama Award for Memoir.

It is part of an awards program for government high school students started by the company in 1993.

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this story.