Former first lady Michelle Obama announced a new voting initiative Wednesday in partnership with climate and community organizations to boost youth voter participation in the 2022 midterm elections.

When We All Vote was created as a “national, nonpartisan voting initiative” founded by Obama and led by Climate Power, according to a statement released. The campaign will educate young voters about the benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act and “equip them[ing] They have the tools to make their voices heard in November.”

“With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act’s historic investment in climate action, we have an unprecedented opportunity to inspire young people to get to the polls. This campaign will educate them about the climate benefits of the Inflation Reduction Act and give them the tools they need to make their voices heard,” Climate Power Executive Director Lori Lodes said in the release. He said in a statement.

When We All Vote, in partnership with other organizations, launched an online site for voters to check their voter registration, find local polling stations and pledge to vote in November. The groups will hold a rally on September 19 ahead of National Voter Registration Day. Special guests will be in attendance, the announcement said, but did not specify who.

Fox News Digital reached out to Civic Nation for confirmation on whether Obama would attend the rally, but did not immediately hear back.

“We know that the energy of youth voters in 2020 has led to the largest investment in climate action in history,” said Stephanie L., executive director of When We All Vote. Young said in a press release. “When we all vote we are dedicated to doing our part to ensure that every young voter is ready to use their voice to create the change they need to succeed.”

Former President Barack Obama is also campaigning ahead of the November midterms, with the former president attending a Democrat-hosted fundraiser in New York City last week. Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich. They joined Obama with “The Conversation.”

The Obamas were recently seen with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden during the unveiling of Obama portraits at the White House. Despite praising Biden in his speech, the Washington Post reported “long-simmering tension and even some jealousy between the circles around Obama and Biden” after Obama jokingly called the president “Vice President Biden” in April.