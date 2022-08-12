New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Mitchell Branch She was arrested Thursday morning for domestic assault amid an acrimonious split from her husband, Patrick Carney.

The Davidson County (Tennessee) Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that the singer was arrested in the early morning hours for domestic assault. She was released the same day on a $1,000 bond.

The Nashville Police Department responded to a call around 2 a.m., and Branch admitted to hitting Carney “one to two times,” according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

In a since-deleted tweet, Branch accused Carney of cheating on her while she was at home with their 6-month-old child.

The singer’s reps confirmed the couple’s breakup in a statement to Fox News Digital’s branch: “To say I’m completely devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel about myself and my family. The rug has been pulled out from under me and now I have to figure out how to move forward. With young children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

The couple met sometime in 2015 Grammy Party When a branch is in process She divorced her ex-husband Teddy Landau. Two years later, Carney and Branch became engaged and tied the knot in April 2019 in New Orleans in a ceremony attended by friends and family.

The couple share two children: a son, Rhys James, and a daughter, Willie, born in February of this year.

“Michelle said she wasn’t sure about the name 15 minutes before the C-section and I was like, ‘Are you serious?’ We didn’t know if it was a boy or a girl, which was a surprise. The girl’s name is Willie, and she said, ‘I don’t know about that,’ on a podcast shortly after their daughter was born.

Carney is the drummer for the Black Keys, who are promoting their latest album “Dropout Boogie” with a tour. Branch last month released “I’m a Man,” the first single from her upcoming album “The Trouble With Fever,” which is due out in September.

Fox News’ Philip Nieto contributed to this report.