Michael Thomas returned to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons and made an immediate impact on the team.

Thomas, one of the NFL’s top wide receivers, has been out for more than a year since playing in a football game due to multiple injuries. But when the Saints needed him most, they called his number and he scored in key moments against the Falcons.

With Atlanta leading 26-10 in the fourth quarter, Jameis Winston threw two touchdown passes to Thomas to get back into the game. And with 19 seconds left, Will Lutz nailed a 51-yard field goal to give New Orleans a 27-26 lead and the win.

Thomas finished with five catches for 57 yards and two scores. Jarvis Landry led all receivers with seven catches for 114 yards in his Saints debut.

“It’s a blessing to be back with the guys,” Thomas said.

He set an NFL record with 149 catches in 2019 but has played in only eight games since then.

Winston finished 23-34 with 269 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

The Falcons went with Marcus Mariota at quarterback and he was 20-33 with 215 yards. He added 72 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Cordarrelle Patterson had 22 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Drake London led the team with five catches for 74 yards.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith wasn’t worried about the loss.

“You wrote our obituary in May and you will continue to write our obituary,” he said. “Who cares? We have 16 games to learn from and get better.”

