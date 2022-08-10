Michael Smith joins Amazon’s Prime Video ‘Thursday Night Football’ studio coverage as news analyst

Michael Smith was absent from New England Patriots training camp and that left him unhappy.

It didn’t matter with Smith in his mid-20s and covering the NFL The Boston Globe was on assignment with his girlfriend (now wife) at the 2003 World Track and Field Championships in Paris, France.

“She was like, ‘Are you serious?’ Smith said in a video call with USA TODAY Sports.

The NFL was his first love in this business. His thing. Always has. still is.

That’s especially true at this moment — 19 years after Amazon’s Prime Video hired Smith as a news analyst for its “Thursday Night Football” studio coverage. Smith will be part of the pregame, halftime and postgame shows hosted by Charissa Thompson with Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman as analysts.

“It’s a full-circle moment. It’s a return to my roots in a lot of ways. I’ve always wanted to be a part of a national telecast … and here I am,” said Smith, who spent 15 years (2004-2019) at ESPN, first as an NFL insider and later as a commentator and various As a host in programs.

NFL Newspaper:Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

NFL Record Projections:How will each team fare in the 2022 season?

At ESPN, Smith worked with Prime Video Vice President of Global Video Mary Donoghue, who Smith said “has a fantastic journalistic background.”

“We really think it’s important to add a reporter with the journalism credentials that Michael Smith has to contextualize stories around the NFL,” Donoghue told USA TODAY Sports.

Smith is no stranger to the pregame show. He was a contributor to “NFL Sunday Countdown” on ESPN, Amina Hussain – now head of US sports on-air talent and development at Prime Video. New Orleans, Louisiana, native Chris Mortensen wanted to be.

It didn’t happen, and he’ll never aspire to be Prime Video’s Mortensen, but his point is that he’s fulfilled a dream.

“The job is to convince them that I’m the guy,” Smith joked.

Smith said he’s always paid attention to CBS and Fox programs, and he’s been working at NBC Sports since 2020 and is familiar with “Football Night in America.”

“It feels like a natural progression to me,” said Smith, who produces the sports, current events and culture show “Brother From Another” at Peacock.

“I’ve worked a long time to get to this point,” Smith said. “I appreciate what I bring to the table and Prime Video for giving me a seat at their table.”

Smith rose to national prominence as a panelist on the popular evening debate show “Around the Horn.” He co-hosted various shows, most notably “His & Hers” with Jemele Hill. The pair began hosting the 6 pm ET edition of “SportsCenter,” rebranded as “SC6” in 2017. Hill left after 12 months and hosted the solo version until May 2018 before being replaced by Smith; He and ESPN reached a buyout deal the following year.

The streaming service, which exclusively airs “Thursday Night Football,” is an example of how much media has changed since Smith began covering the NFL in 2001. But that’s the exciting part for him.

“I feel like I’m a part of this team, in this company, in this moment, in this transition (on Prime Video) that I’m a part of, the NFL exclusively on Thursday nights,” Smith said.

“This is the biggest opportunity I’ve had in a while,” Smith said. “I haven’t been this excited about anything in a while. And it’s not just how high it’s gotten, it’s really the people.”

Thompson and Smith previously worked together on ESPN2’s “Numbers Never Lie” (which was eventually rebranded as “His & Hers”) and “no one takes the job less than Charissa,” Smith said.

At a recent summit at Prime Video Studios in Los Angeles, Smith bonded with ex-player analysts he’s covered at various points in their careers and even knows longtime feature reporter Taylor Rooks. Smith said there was no one more “real” than contributor Aqib Talib and called Andrew Whitworth, one of the best teammates in football history, another contributor.

“I’m telling you, and I don’t mean to set the bar too high, but I’ve seen a glimpse of what we have … and the chemistry is amazing,” Smith said. “I think we’re going to hit the ground running and people will look at us and say this is one of the best teams on sports television right out of the gate. We want to stay that way.”

36 NFL Training Camp Standout Players You Should Know Five unranked college football teams will eventually make the top 25 Who among them has ‘that dog’? MLB Players Describe Baseball’s Top ‘Dogs’ Alabama’s Nick Saban is ranked No. 1 again and is no lower than No. 70 36 NFL Training Camp Standout Players You Should KnowFive unranked college football teams will eventually make the top 25Who among them has ‘that dog’? MLB Players Describe Baseball’s Top ‘Dogs’Alabama’s Nick Saban is ranked No. 1 again and is no lower than No. 70 Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

Donoghue said there will be no restrictions on what topics Smith can comment on or report on. Smith plans to combine his reporting acumen with his ability to think critically and his own opinions. That’s why Prime Video hired him.

“They know exactly who I am,” he said. “They know my work. They know what I’ve done and what I bring to the table and the versatility that I bring to the table.”

After decades on television, Smith is respected across the board and his perspective is well-regarded across the league. The job description, Smith said, was to “be Michael Smith.”

“I’ve been able to create those worlds as a commentator and analyst and reporter for about 20 years,” Smith said. “They know how I do my job and that’s what they’re looking for.

“That’s what I’m looking for too.”

Follow Chris Bumbaka on Twitter @BOOMbaca.