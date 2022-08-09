New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Michael Cohen, a former lawyer for former President Trump, announced Tuesday that “the end is nigh” for his former boss after the FBI executed a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

“Here’s what Trump’s lawyers are telling him: ‘When the FBI raids, all you can do is prepare for jail,'” Cohen tweeted. “No one is above the law!”

He tweeted the message along with the hashtag “#KarmaBoomerang” and a picture of Trump looking uncomfortable with the caption “The end is near…”.

The FBI raided the former president’s residence on Monday, an unprecedented move that sent shockwaves across the political spectrum. Sources told Fox News Digital that the search involved items Trump has carried with him since his presidency.

Trump Raid Tied to Doze, National Archives Examines Classified Docs Allegedly Taken to Mar-a-Lago

In another tweet from Monday night, Cohen responded to news of the FBI raid by posting a selfie of himself smiling and giving a thumbs up.

“Knock, knock. Who’s there? F—ing FBI. Who’s there,” Cohen said in a Twitter video. “I can assure you that the magistrate in this particular case went through every single line of this important document.”

“What this tells me is that Merrick Garland is finally starting to move, which we’ve all been hoping for. We’ve all been wanting for a long time,” he added.

Earlier this year, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) told Trump He took 15 boxes The president’s records for his personal residence in Florida. The boxes allegedly contained “classified national security information” and official correspondence between Trump and foreign heads of state.

A FBI source FBI agents from Washington, DC, who are part of the bureau’s Evidence Response Team, confirmed that the raid was conducted and reported to the Miami field office.

FBI Raids Trump’s Mar-a-Lago: ‘Unprecedented’ for Agency to Execute Search Warrant on Former President

A source familiar with the raid told Fox News that FBI agents went to Mar-a-Lago and looked in every single office and safe and seized documents and boxes from the property. Later, boxes and documents were taken to go through them.

“They’re not being smart about what they’ve taken,” the source told Fox News.

Cohen was jailed in 2019 after pleading guilty to campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress about Trump’s past dealings with Russia. He publicly lashed out at his former boss while under investigation and has since emerged as a vocal Trump critic.

At the same time, Trump has condemned the attack on his property, saying it was neither necessary nor appropriate.

“This is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the justice system and an attack by radical left Democrats who seriously do not want to run for president in 2024, especially based on recent elections and who will do anything to stop Republicans. Conservatives in the upcoming midterm elections,” he said in a statement.

Fox News’ Brooke Singhman contributed to this report.