Michael Bublé and wife Lucian Lopilato are now a A family of four!

On Friday, the couple were both taken Instagram And announced their sweet baby girl’s name, Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

“Life comes from love, light and her… our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally came into our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thank you for this infinite blessing, we love you !! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom And dad.”

“Feeling Good” singer, 46, and the Argentinian actress, 35, both shared matching photos on social media of them holding their precious newborn’s feet. The name Cielo means “sky” in both Spanish and Italian.

In February, the couple first revealed the pregnancy news in Buble’s music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You.”

Bublé and Lopilato recreate romantic movie scenes from iconic films like “Titanic” and “The Notebook.” At the end of the video, he is seen in a grocery store with his three children and his wife with a visible baby bump.

The couple are parents to daughter Vida, 3, and sons Ilyas, 6, and Noah, 8.

On August 1, Lopilato posted a photo of her with Buble, their three children and her doula as the family covered her pregnant belly.

Her Instagram caption read: “Two weeks before the birth, we turn the belly into art to keep our little memory at home. We’re waiting for you baby girl! Thank you so much to my doula for being with me through this whole process!”

The mother of four has shared several photos showing off her baby bump and shared her pregnancy journey with her 6.4 million followers on Instagram.

The Grammy-winning singer is currently on his “An Evening with Michael Buble” tour, performing in major cities such as Philadelphia, Dallas and ending in Buffalo, New York in October.