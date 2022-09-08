New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

According to reports, a daycare facility for House members’ children had a rodent problem over the summer, but they insist the problem has been taken care of.

First reported by local WJLA, an anonymous whistleblower posted online about an alleged infestation at a US House of Representatives child care center, with one text claiming to have seen 15 rats. In some cases, animals have been seen crawling on sleeping children while sleeping.

Fox News reached out to the Washington, DC, house office of the chief administrative officer who runs the center, but they did not respond. The CAO gave a statement to WJLA saying they have been “working with the Architect of the Capitol and the Office of the Attending Physician’s Environmental Health Staff since early July” to address reports of rodent sightings.

“All parties involved have taken immediate action and are taking the utmost care to ensure a safe and welcoming environment for childcare center staff and the center’s children and families,” the statement added, adding, “[t]here havebeennoreportssightingsorevidenceofrodentssincemid-August”[t[ఇక్కడఎటువంటినివేదికలులేవుఆగష్టుమధ్యనుండిఎలుకలవీక్షణలులేదాసాక్ష్యం”[t[herehavebeennoreportssightingsorevidenceofrodentssincemid-August”

A former assistant teacher at the center, Gabrielle Reed, confirmed the sightings to the Washington Post.

“More than 15 mice were found in a two-month period and teachers were told they should be in the classroom with feces and dead mice,” Reed said. She left the center in August due to concerns over a rodent problem and possible health problems.

Center director Paige Beatty acknowledged the problem to parents in July. A July 11 email from Beatty to parents published by WJLA said there had already been a week of sightings at the time. The center is “working with the Architect of the Capitol (AOC) who is evaluating the problem and determining appropriate pest management methods to address the problem,” the email said.

A follow-up email on August 16 said that while they were looking at rats, sightings and other “evidence of activity” had “slowed down significantly”.

Child Care Center Operations Manager, Bethany Detweiler, contacted staff with an update on Aug. 24. The email, published by WJLA, detailed steps already taken to address the issue. This includes adding more trash pickups, sealing holes and replacing access panels in bathrooms, and “rat-proofing the plumbing and replacing damaged or missing ceiling tiles.”

A separate email from Sept. 1 indicated that each classroom would receive a deep cleaning, the station reported.