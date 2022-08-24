New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

A cottonmouth in Florida ate a python with a snake tracker — and the slippery meal was caught on X-ray. The Miami Zoo posted a stunning X-ray photo on its Facebook account.

“You may have heard in the news about a bobcat that was documented stealing and eating eggs from an invasive Burmese python in the Everglades.” Miami Zoo captioned the post. “But that’s not the only native species fighting back! A python that surgeons at Zoo Miami implanted with its tracking transmitter was recently found to have been eaten by another snake; the native cottonmouth, also known as the water moccasin. In this x-ray, or radiograph, taken at Zoo Miami’s animal hospital, you can see inside a cottonmouth. A python spine and transmitter can be seen.”

Zoo Miami said they were tracking the Burmese python, but couldn’t find it until they made an unexpected discovery. A python with a tracker device was found in a slightly larger native cottonmouth snake.

An X-ray image shows a 43-inch cottonmouth eating a 39-inch Burmese python in the Florida Everglades.

The spine of a Burmese snake was first consumed, according to an X-ray, with the python’s curved spine extending inside the entangled cottonmouth. The picture also shows the radio transmitter attached to the Python when it was used.

Viewers on social media were stunned as the post received over a thousand shares.

“Florida’s native breeds are built differently,” one person commented.

“Look at this madness!” Another said.

Some commentators wondered whether the cottonmouth could pass the transmitter. According to a commenter, it did, and the transmitter was retrieved a week later.