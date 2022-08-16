New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

A Miami-Dade police officer was shot and critically injured during an altercation Monday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD) officers were dispatched to the Liberty City area. Different MDPD officers were dispatched to nearby areas to address a car crash that may have been connected.

Police have not yet said what led to the shooting.

The injured officer was admitted to a regional hospital. A distraught officer was seen hitting the hood of his car outside Jackson Memorial Hospital, according to WSVN. Several other police cruisers were seen outside the medical center.

Police confirmed to WSVN that one suspect was shot and killed.

Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz slipped on ice after massacre: witness

Police have not confirmed the identity of the suspect or the officer, but MDPD confirmed the shooting on Twitter.

Philadelphia triple shooting targeting Poppies employees may have stemmed from dispute over girl: report

“One of our officers was shot during the altercation and was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition,” the tweet said. “We ask for your prayers.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed the shooting on Twitter.

“I ask everyone in our city and county to please pray for the officer and his family,” Suarez wrote.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava also tweeted a statement:

“The men and women of our police force put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe,” Cava wrote. “Please join me in keeping this officer, his family and our entire @MiamiDadePD family in your prayers.”