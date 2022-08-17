New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Miami-Dade Police Department has identified the detective who was shot in the head during a shootout with a robbery suspect Monday night as 29-year-old Cesar “Itchy” Echeverri.

Echavery, a five-year veteran of the force who worked on a robbery intervention detail, was still in critical condition Tuesday afternoon.

“There’s a mother and father suffering right now,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said at a news conference.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert Monday evening about a vehicle that was recently involved An armed robbery. Echavery located the vehicle in nearby Miami-Dade County, which police say was driven by 32-year-old Jeremy Horton, and attempted a traffic stop.

“They attempted to pull the vehicle over … the subject resisted, attacked our police cars and fled. A short chase ensued in which the subject crashed into a civilian vehicle and fled on foot,” Ramirez said Tuesday.

“Our officers, including Ichi, as brave as they are, ran after the subject on foot so he wouldn’t pose a threat to our community.”

Gunfire ensued during the foot chase, and Echeverri was shot at least once in the head. The suspect, Horton, was shot and killed.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniela Levine Cava said Tuesday, “Detective Echeverry is in critical condition and our top priority is to support his family during this incredibly difficult time.

The Miami Police Department said separately that it is investigating whether an officer with the department radioed complaints about police cruisers speeding after the shooting.

“They’re going to pull over another officer if I keep going 70 mph by my car,” someone is heard saying on the radio.

The Miami Police Department said the officer “will be held accountable for his actions” if an investigation finds the radio transmission to be accurate.

“It is upsetting and disturbing to hear the lack of concern, compassion and empathy,” the police department said.