New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

According to Miami-Dade State’s Attorney Kathy Rundle, the Florida Only Fans model is accused of stabbing her boyfriend months ago.

Courtney Cleney, 25, known online as Courtney Taylor, was found in a pool of blood on the balcony of her luxury Miami highrise on Sunday, April 3, after police said she stabbed her 27-year-old boyfriend, Christian. Tobi” Obumseli, once in the chest.

No charges were filed at the time after police ruled the killing to be self-defense.

But Rundle’s office reviewed the case, which lasted for about four months.

Miami model to be arrested in boyfriend’s stabbing death, lawyer says

A sealed arrest warrant on the second-degree murder charge is expected to be made public Thursday, according to Rundle’s office.

Police arrested Cleney in Hawaii on Wednesday, said her attorney, Frank Prieto.

“We are completely shocked by Courtney’s arrest based on the clear evidence of self-defense in this case. Obumseli attacked her and choked her; Courtney had no choice but to fight back with force,” Prieto told Fox News Digital Wednesday. “Further, we are disappointed that the State’s Attorney has sought an arrest warrant in this case; we have cooperated with both the State and the City of Miami Police Department in the investigation from the beginning.”

He said his client “always offered to surrender” if charges were to be filed and that she maintains the stabbing was in self-defense in response to domestic abuse.

A heavily redacted police report states that officers arrived at the couple’s home around 5 p.m. in response to a battery call. They met a front desk supervisor who brought them to the apartment, where police found Obumseli suffering from a single stab wound to the torso.

Obsumseli’s family was outraged by the initial decision not to charge Kleiny.

“While the family is still grieving Mr. Obumseli’s untimely death, we are confident that Ms. Clenny will be held accountable for Mr. Obumseli’s death once a full investigation is completed,” predicted her attorney, Larry Handfield. time

Florida man dies, model boyfriend found in pool of blood

Obumseli’s brother, Geoffrey Obumseli, also argued that Clenny did not suffer any injuries in the altercation that would have justified her claim of self-defense.

“The bottom line is unmistakably clear: Courtney is being treated differently because of her privilege as a rich white woman,” Jeffrey Obumseli wrote on Instagram. “Within 24 hours of Toby’s death, the detective on the case prematurely concluded that it was not a crime of violence.”

Prieto, Kleiny’s defense attorney, said his client killed Obumseli in self-defense and that he was “mentally, emotionally and physically abusing Courtney.”

“That tragic night, there was a physical altercation and Courtney had no choice but to defend herself,” he told Fox News Digital after the murder.

Click here to get the Fox News app

A law enforcement source told Fox News Digital that Cleney was taken to a hospital under the Baker Act for a mental health evaluation after the incident. By law, details of such hospitalizations are confidential.

She was staying at a facility in Hawaii that treats PTSD related to the April incident when police arrested her on a Miami murder warrant, Prieto said Wednesday.

“Crising a victim of domestic violence and human trafficking is an injustice,” he added. “Courtney was clearly defending herself. We will vigorously defend Courtney and clear her of this baseless and baseless accusation.”