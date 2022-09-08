New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The Miami-Dade School Board on Wednesday rejected a measure that would have designated October as LGBTQ History Month.

After a tense debate, the board voted against H-11, as proposed by member Lucia Baez-Geller, arguing that it could conflict with parents’ rights under Florida’s education law, WPLG reported.

The law, dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by left-leaning politicians and media personalities, prohibits teachers from leading classroom instruction on gender identity or sexual orientation. Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis signed it into law in March.

“This item doesn’t teach students, it doesn’t force an agenda on students,” Baez-Geller said at the meeting, according to Politico. “And, as incorrectly stated, this item does not take away parental choice.”

Democrats Claim Florida Is Pushing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Here’s what the law actually says

In addition to making October LGBTQ History Month, the proposal calls for teachers of high school seniors to “significant historic civil rights” Supreme Court and high court cases, such as the 2015 same-sex marriage decision Obergefell v. Hodges and the 2020 decision would have provided resources to explore the lessons. Bostock Vs. Clayton County.

The school board voted 8-1 to reject the measure. School Board President Perla Tabares Huntman, School Board Vice President Steve Gallon III and six other members — Luisa Santos, Dorothy Bendros-Mindingal, Lubi Navarro, Mari Terre Rojas, Marta Perez and Christy Fraga — voted against.

Still, Santos said that during the meeting, other adults told 17-year-old Andrea S. Pita Mendez, the school board’s student adviser, who is not a voting member, disagreed with how she was treated. Mendez addressed the board Wednesday to support making October LGBTQ History Month after speaking with peers.

“I believe this is a direct violation of our Parental Bill of Rights,” said Christy Fraga, who voted against the proposal, according to Politico. “Not directly, but in spirit, it is. Because this month it’s full support across the district — including kindergarten through 12th grade.”

Click here to get the Fox News app

Indoctrination and Nazis were allegedly mentioned in the debate over the measure, and WPLG reported that security intervened when a particularly heated exchange escalated.