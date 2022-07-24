New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

At least 17 Haitian migrants, including an infant, died early Sunday when a Miami-bound speed boat capsized in rough seas off the coast of the Bahamas.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force and other first responders rescued 25 people, but more are believed to be missing and additional search efforts were underway Sunday afternoon.

Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said the ship, part of a suspected human-smuggling operation, went down about seven miles out to sea around 1:00 a.m.

Davis said one of the dead migrants was a man, while 15 were women and one was an infant. According to the police, five women and 20 men were rescued from the boat.

According to the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, two people from the Bahamas were detained in connection with the operation.

The prime minister said in a statement that those found involved will be prosecuted. “I understand that the circumstances many of these migrants face would encourage them to take such great risks. However, we urge those considering such a journey.

In recent years, an increasing number of Haitian migrants have attempted the perilous journey to Florida by boat.

The Coast Guard has stopped more than 6,100 migrants in fiscal year 2022, which began last October, an increase on the 1,527 Haitian migrants stopped in fiscal year 2021 and 418 stopped in fiscal year 2020.