New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Two county police officers in Miami, Florida were hospitalized after a stabbing Wednesday morning, and a suspect is in custody, according to a report.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said two of its officers responded to reports of knife threats early Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street, WTVJ reported.

When they arrived, the man assaulted the two officers. According to the outlet, a female officer suffered injuries to her neck and arm, while her male partner was stabbed in the arm.

United Nations diplomat accused of raping NYC neighbor freed without charge after claiming immunity

Both officers were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. The male officer was later released from the hospital. The suspect has been detained and his investigation is on.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect, nor were officers injured in the incident.