Two county police officers in Miami, Florida were hospitalized after a stabbing Wednesday morning, and a suspect is in custody, according to a report.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said two of its officers responded to reports of knife threats early Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Northwest 157th Street, WTVJ reported.

When they arrived, the man assaulted the two officers. According to the outlet, a female officer suffered injuries to her neck and arm, while her male partner was stabbed in the arm.

In this file photo, a Miami-Dade police officer stops a visitor at the Hollover Marine Center on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla.

In this file photo, a Miami-Dade police officer stops a visitor at the Hollover Marine Center on Sunday, March 22, 2020, in Miami Beach, Fla.
(David Santiago/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Both officers were taken to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition. The male officer was later released from the hospital. The suspect has been detained and his investigation is on.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect, nor were officers injured in the incident.

Danielle Wallace is a reporter covering politics, crime, police and more for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to danielle.wallace@fox.com and on Twitter: @danimwallace.