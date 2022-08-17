Mexico sees its energy future in fossil fuels, not renewables

MEXICO. On a recent hot day in his home state of Tabasco, the President of Mexico celebrated his government’s latest triumph: new refinery.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, though not yet up and running, hailed the refinery as the centerpiece of his grandiose campaign for Mexico’s energy independence.

“We ignored the sirens, voices that may well have predicted the end of the oil age and the massive introduction of electric vehicles and renewables,” he told a cheering crowd.