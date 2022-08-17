Mexico sees its energy future in fossil fuels, not renewables

MEXICO. On a recent hot day in his home state of Tabasco, the President of Mexico celebrated his government’s latest triumph: new refinery.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, though not yet up and running, hailed the refinery as the centerpiece of his grandiose campaign for Mexico’s energy independence.
“We ignored the sirens, voices that may well have predicted the end of the oil age and the massive introduction of electric vehicles and renewables,” he told a cheering crowd.
At a time when scientists are sounding the alarm about the need to move away from fossil fuels that are fueling catastrophic climate change, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked a global shift in the opposite direction, with the United States and European countries shifting to boost oil and gas production to counter bans on Russian energy.
But Mexico goes even further.
Driven by Mr. López Obrador’s long-standing goal of wresting control of the energy sector from private companies and allowing state-owned firms to dominate the market, the government is undermining efforts to expand renewable energy and betting on fossil fuels for the country’s future.
These policies are central to Mr. López Obrador’s quest to reverse what he sees as corrupt privatizations of the industry, guarantee Mexico’s energy sovereignty, and return the country to its glory days when oil created thousands of jobs and helped prop up the economy.
To that end, Mexican authorities are using the power of their regulators to keep renewable energy companies out of the market by shutting down their power plants and instead supporting government-owned or operated fossil-fuel power plants, according to interviews with more than a dozen former state-owned officials, analysts and leaders of the energy sector.
As a result, analysts say Mexico will almost certainly fall short of its promise to the world to cut carbon emissions. The country has also potentially jeopardized billions of dollars of renewable energy investment and created another source of tension with the Biden administration, which has made combating climate change a key element of its foreign policy agenda.
“People say, ‘How is he going to meet his climate change commitments?’ And I always tell people, “Well, he doesn’t care,” Tony Payan, an expert on Mexico at the Baker Public Policy Institute at Rice University, said of López Obrador. – He’s an oilman.
The presidential press office, Mexico’s energy ministry and the state-owned electric company did not respond to requests for comment.
Mr. López Obrador argued that while the transition to renewable energy will eventually happen, Mexico is simply not ready for it.
“This technological advancement will become a reality,” he said during the opening of the plant. We need more time to get there.
The government has not completely phased out renewable energy sources. He plans to spend about $1.6 billion to build a giant solar power plant in northern Mexico, as well as to renovate more than a dozen state-owned hydroelectric plants.
Mexico generates nearly 80 percent of its energy from fossil fuels, with renewables and nuclear power providing the remaining 20 percent, according to the government.
Supporters of Mr. López Obrador also argue that the government’s strategy will allow the state to increase control over the energy sector and any transition to renewable energy. The policy is critical in a country where public oversight of the private sector has often been weak, said Fluvio Ruiz Alarcón, an analyst and former adviser to state oil company Pemex.
“After such an important sector for our country as energy is under the control of private individuals, government regulation becomes very, very difficult,” said Mr. Ruiz. Keeping the sector under state control “gives you the ability to manage the energy transition at your own pace.”
For Mexico, sovereignty over energy production holds a special place. In the 1930s, President Lázaro Cárdenas seized the assets of foreign oil firms, including American corporations accused of exploiting Mexican workers and nationalizing the industry, a landmark event celebrated as a national holiday.
Mr. López Obrador, who hails Mr. Cárdenas as an inspiration, has made restoring the state’s near energy monopoly a top priority.
One of his first acts was to appoint supporters to the board of the Energy Regulatory Commission responsible for overseeing the energy sector, which analysts say has turned what was an independent agency into a vehicle for the president’s agenda.
“You lost any semblance of autonomy or independence there,” said Jeremy M. Martin, vice president for energy and sustainability at the American Institute, a public policy research institute.
As of June, more than 50 wind and solar projects proposed by private and foreign firms were pending approval from the commission, with some applications dating back to 2019, when government records last issued new permits to private energy companies. In total, they represent the potential of nearly 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy – enough electricity to power a city. the size of Los Angeles.
“A war is being waged against renewable energy,” said Francisco Salazar Diez de Sogliano, former chairman of the Energy Regulatory Commission.
Antonio Perea, who runs business development at Sungrow, a Chinese solar equipment firm, said three projects his company was working on are on hold because the government has not issued permits.
In Mexico, “we had the cheapest solar power in the world and, unfortunately, with all these changes, we were left behind,” Mr. Perea said, referring to the government’s energy program. “It’s not an energy issue, it’s a political issue.”
Mr López Obrador has also focused his efforts on reversing the sweeping energy reforms endorsed by his predecessor, which opened Mexico’s energy markets for the first time in decades to private companies, including foreign renewable energy firms. In 2019 he canceled open auction for the right to generate wind and solar power, although earlier auctions have resulted in some of the world’s lowest prices for renewable energy.
Mr López Obrador’s ruling Morena party also approved a bill to rewrite the rules governing how power plants feed into the grid, reversing previous changes that required cheaper, often renewable energy to go first and instead prioritizing public power plants.
State agencies have also prevented the commercial operation of at least 14 private wind and solar farms that have already been built, according to two industry leaders who asked not to be named for fear of government reprisal.
The government also prioritizes power from state-owned coal, gas and oil-fired power plants over private renewables as they feed power into the national grid, citing needs for power system reliability.
According to a report published last year by a US firm hired by Mexico to monitor the country’s energy sector, the practice was carried out “for no apparent reason.” And while the Supreme Court found key elements of the government’s policy unconstitutional, industry leaders say it still applies.
And even as it blocks renewables, the state plans to invest $6.2 billion to build 15 fossil fuel power plants by 2024, government documents show.
The authorities’ focus on the renewable energy sector has had a major economic impact, with foreign direct investment in the energy sector falling from $5 billion in 2018, when Mr. Lopez Obrador took office, to less than $600 million last year, according to government data. .
“Mexico is not open to energy investment,” Mr Payan said. “It’s just closed.”
With US firms already heavily invested in Mexico’s energy sector, policy changes have become a growing source of tension with Washington.
“We have repeatedly expressed serious concern about a number of changes in Mexico’s energy policy,” US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement. “But, unfortunately, American companies continue to face unfair treatment.”
Mr. López Obrador, during a press conference, appeared to have ignored the warning from the United States by showing a video of a Mexican song called “Oh, how scary.”
The Mexican leader has said his country would only be open to foreign investment in renewable energy projects if the energy ministry was in charge of planning and the state utility company had a majority stake. probable violation Trade agreement between Mexico and the United States.
Mr López Obrador has insisted that Mexico will meet its goal under the 2015 Paris Agreement of generating 35 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2024, but a government report released this year showed the country is falling behind that target. goals for years.
Many environmentalists and renewable energy experts have said they are focused on Mexico’s next presidential election in two years, hoping the administration will be more renewable-friendly.
“Whoever takes office in 2024 will have to deal with some serious shortcomings in the energy sector,” Mr Martin said. But as far as the Paris Agreement is concerned, he added, “that ship has sailed away.”