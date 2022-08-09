Mexico City announced an end to police abuse. Reports of misconduct continued to rise.

MEXICO. Juan Carlos Garcia Cortés was traveling on business in Mexico City on his moped when a taxi cut him off and two men jumped out of the car. They pushed him in the back, put a jacket over his head and started beating him.
Mr. Garcia’s kidnappers weren’t street criminals—they were members of a newly formed Mexico City gang. elite police unit tasked with fighting kidnapping and extortion, the very crimes committed by Mr. Garcia.
After beating Mr. Garcia, the police threatened to charge him with murder unless he paid them 50,000 pesos, about $2,500, according to testimony from Garcia’s family and a formal complaint filed with the prosecutor’s office. That was more than he made in eight months at the taco shop where he worked.
Mexico has long had serious problems with police corruption. However, the ambitious mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Scheinbaum, the country’s main contender for the presidency, has made the eradication of official corruption in her forces a priority.
In June 2020, just over a year and a half after taking office, she announced her victory: “All these practices related to torture, illegal actions, etc. have been completely eliminated,” Ms. Sheinbaum said at a press conference.
Yet Mr. Garcia’s test came in 2021.
The episode is among thousands of misconduct lawsuits filed by residents of Mexico City against the capital’s main police force in recent years, despite the mayor’s statement. Even senior police officials say corruption has not been eradicated among more than 81,000 officers. The numbers confirm this.
Interviews with current and former police officers, government reports and documents reviewed by The New York Times regarding illegal arrests and kidnappings show that Ms. Sheinbaum’s police force has deteriorated in some ways since she took office.
Instead of cracking down on physical abuse and false arrests, police and city officials are turning a blind eye, current and former police officers say, often leaving victims, many of them poor, without legal remedies after brutal human rights violations.
In the nearly four years since Ms. Sheinbaum took office, the city’s Human Rights Commission has received more than 5,000 complaints against the police, classified as acts of bodily harm and violations of personal liberty—incidents that include illegal arrests, torture, and threats. murder.
More than 1,900 such reports were filed in 2021 alone, the highest in a single year since 2004, when the commission first began publicly classifying the types of claims against civil servants.
Allegations of torture, according to the commission, include electric shocks, suffocation, mock executions and sexual harassment. In the first six months of 2022, the commission submitted more reports compared to the same period last year.
A commission, headed by an official elected by the Congress of Mexico, reviews each report and then forwards it to the appropriate department for investigation. A police spokesman told The Times that since 2019, 477 officers have been fired for failing to follow police guidelines or for failing background checks.
An increase in reports of misconduct may be a sign that residents have more ways to report violence than under the previous mayor’s administration, said Pablo Vazquez Camacho, deputy secretary of the city’s main police force.
“There are more opportunities for residents to file reports,” he said. “It’s likely that more investigations are being opened because we’re doing more investigations.”
However, Mr. Vasquez disagrees with Ms. Scheinbaum’s view that police corruption, including extortion from citizens, is over. “It’s not very realistic to say that it has been completely eradicated,” he said. “But we are in the process of eradicating it.”
According to Miguel Garza, director of the Institute for Security and Democracy, a Mexican research institute, the surge in allegations of police abuse could also be due to greater investigative and intelligence powers given to officers starting in 2019 to fight crime.
The main force’s responsibilities have expanded beyond patrolling the streets to investigating crimes ranging from drug trafficking to murders, and have included the creation in 2019 of a task force dedicated to fighting extortion and kidnapping.
“Commanders are applying pressure to get results,” said Mr. Garza, a former Mexico City police chief. “They want to ensure that people are incarcerated, and to do that, sometimes they can frame a person with drugs.”
According to current and former police officers, police abuse is largely directed against low-income residents who often cannot afford legal representation.
“They target these vulnerable groups because they think they don’t have the knowledge or education to protect their rights,” said former Mexico City police officer Jaime Ramón Bernal Garcia, who was accused of disobeying orders and fired in 2014. He said that his dismissal came after he demanded better working conditions for police officers. He later founded a non-profit organization that promotes labor rights for law enforcement.
However, Ms. Sheinbaum’s administration has acknowledged the mayor’s accomplishments.
“All practices of torture and illegal arrests have ceased,” The Times said in a March statement from City Hall. The office told The Times last month that the police have also stepped up human rights education this year to correct behaviors cited in the most common cases of police misconduct.
“We want citizens to know that we will not allow or tolerate these actions,” Ms. Scheinbaum’s office said.
The mayor’s assertion that her administration has reformed Mexico City’s police reflects a broader national drive to reform the national security forces under Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in order to stamp out government corruption.
Shortly after taking office in late 2018, Mr. López Obrador disbanded the federal police and created a new force, the National Guard, which he said would be “incorruptible.” (Human rights activists accuse the National Guard of the same violent acts as the Federal Police.)
Ms. Sheinbaum shares the enthusiasm of Mr. López Obrador and is expanding the National Guard’s capacity locally as part of a “security strategy,” she said. Currently more over 12,000 National Guard troops patrol Mexico City.
However, deep rot in Mexico City’s main police force, the day-to-day law enforcement agency in the capital, continues.
The 2024 presidential election may have exacerbated the misconduct. Police are working to increase security and fight crime to boost arrests ahead of Ms. Scheinbaum’s expected presidential race, analysts and several police officers said. In some cases, innocent people were arrested and forced to confess to unsolved crimes, even if the cases ended up being dropped in court.
The misconduct in Mr. Garcia’s case is no exception.
In the spring of 2021, police officers detained a 25-year-old man named Omar, demanding that he confess to killing a woman in his area, according to Omar’s testimony to the prosecutor, which was provided to The Times by his lawyer. The lawyer asked not to give the name of Omar, fearing reprisals from the police.
When Omar refused, the police took a plastic bag and covered his head, nearly suffocating him, according to Omar’s testimony. They then forced him to confess to the murder on videotape, he said.
A Mexico City judge dismissed the case, citing evidence of torture.
Last year the city human rights commission published a scathing report citing a “series of patterns” of abuse, including torture and arbitrary arrests, by the city’s police force and a smaller unit under the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office.
The report highlights cases in which officers planted drugs on detainees, extorted money from citizens by threatening them with disappearance, broke into houses without an arrest warrant, and beat residents.
The commission recommended that Mexico City Police Chief Omar García Harfuj bring in experts to help determine why the police are failing to meet national and international arrest standards. He also urged the forces to comply with the national arrest register, which is designed to limit torture and enforced disappearances by police officers.
The director of the police’s human rights department said all the recommendations put forward by the commission are in the process of being implemented, although the pandemic has caused some delays.
In the case of Mr. Garcia, a taco stand worker, the attackers drove him to the Mexico City Attorney General’s office after kidnapping him and parking him outside, according to CCTV footage viewed by The Times.
Then someone called his wife, Maria Karina Chia Perez, and demanded money for his release and paperwork for the ownership of Mr. Garcia’s moped, according to the Garcia family.
Ms. Chia called everyone she knew, but could only find half the money.
When she failed to deliver the bribe, the men changed into uniforms and then escorted Mr. Garcia to the Attorney General’s headquarters, according to CCTV footage.
Mr. Garcia was charged with drug trafficking. The Attorney General’s Office did not respond to a request for comment.
The police report said officers found Mr. Garcia with a bag full of cocaine and marijuana, just as CCTV footage showed him being held in a taxi in front of the Attorney General’s office.
After seven months in prison, Mr. Garcia pleaded guilty in exchange for parole. His son was born while he was in prison.
“It was terrible,” Mr. Garcia said of the guilty plea. “But on the other hand, I felt better because I got freedom and could see my son.”
Now Mr. Garcia is trying to bring criminal charges against the officers.
“I just want justice to be served,” Mr. Garcia said.