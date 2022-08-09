Mexico City announced an end to police abuse. Reports of misconduct continued to rise.

However, Mr. Vasquez disagrees with Ms. Scheinbaum’s view that police corruption, including extortion from citizens, is over. “It’s not very realistic to say that it has been completely eradicated,” he said. “But we are in the process of eradicating it.”

According to Miguel Garza, director of the Institute for Security and Democracy, a Mexican research institute, the surge in allegations of police abuse could also be due to greater investigative and intelligence powers given to officers starting in 2019 to fight crime.

The main force’s responsibilities have expanded beyond patrolling the streets to investigating crimes ranging from drug trafficking to murders, and have included the creation in 2019 of a task force dedicated to fighting extortion and kidnapping.

“Commanders are applying pressure to get results,” said Mr. Garza, a former Mexico City police chief. “They want to ensure that people are incarcerated, and to do that, sometimes they can frame a person with drugs.”

According to current and former police officers, police abuse is largely directed against low-income residents who often cannot afford legal representation.

“They target these vulnerable groups because they think they don’t have the knowledge or education to protect their rights,” said former Mexico City police officer Jaime Ramón Bernal Garcia, who was accused of disobeying orders and fired in 2014. He said that his dismissal came after he demanded better working conditions for police officers. He later founded a non-profit organization that promotes labor rights for law enforcement.