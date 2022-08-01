type here...
US NEWS Mexico captures drug lord wanted by US after Black...
US NEWS

Mexico captures drug lord wanted by US after Black Hawk helicopter crash kills 14

By printveela editor

-

24
0
- Advertisment -


Mexico City (CNN)A notorious drug lord on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list was captured Friday in an operation that ended in tragedy when 14 Marines who helped capture him were killed in a helicopter crash, Mexican navy officials said.

Rafael Caro Quintero was captured after a navy dog ​​found him hiding in a bush in the municipality of San Simeon, Choix, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, according to a statement from the Mexican Navy.
Caro Quintero, known as the “narco of drug traffickers”, is considered by Mexican authorities to be the founder of the Guadalajara cartel. They accused him of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.
    A Mexican Navy Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, following an operation to capture it, according to the statement. Another Marine was injured and is in hospital.
      The cause of the accident is unclear and an investigation will be conducted, the statement said.
      Read on
      Caro QuinteroHis exact age is unknown but is believed to be in his 60s US officials wanted Indicted in 1985 for plotting the kidnapping and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique Camarena Salazar.
      Camarena Salazar was kidnapped, tortured and killed in retaliation for a 1984 raid by Mexican authorities on Caro Quintero’s 2,500-acre marijuana farm, according to the DEA. The event was serialized in the Netflix drama “Narcos: Mexico.”
        Caro Quintero spent 28 years in prison A. before he was released for his role in the murders in Mexico Technicality In 2013. After the Mexican Supreme Court reversed The decision that set him free.

        The FBI wanted a poster of Rafael Caro Quintero.

        The fugitive returned to drug trafficking as a senior leader of the Sinaloa cartel, according to the FBI.
        US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday that the United States will seek the immediate extradition of Caro Quintero, who “died defending Special Agent Camarena in the extreme justice system (DEA).”
        “There is no hiding place for those who kidnap, torture and kill anyone in American law enforcement,” Garland said.
        In 2018, US authorities announced a $20 million reward for Caro Quintero. He has previously said the attempt to arrest him was “wrongful revenge” — “conveniently rewriting history,” according to the DEA.
          DEA agents in Mexico worked with Mexican authorities to locate and arrest Quintero, DEA Administrator Ann Milgram said in a memo to agency employees Friday evening.
          “For more than 30 years, the men and women of the DEA have worked tirelessly to bring Caro Quintero to justice,” Milgram said. “Today’s arrest is the result of your blood, sweat and tears. Without your work, Caro Quintero would not have received justice.”

          Additional reporting by CNN’s Josh Campbell.

          Previous articleDC schools’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate hits black students the hardest
          Next articleCalgary restaurant and food truck owners face tough decisions amid rising inflation

          Latest news

          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Henrik Stenson defies outside noise to win LIV golf debut after losing Ryder Cup captaincy

          Bedminster, NJ - Henrik Stenson says the past few weeks haven't been a lot of fun, and it...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          “Friendly Bias” – The New York Times

          In recent years, sociologists have made understanding upward mobility a priority. They used tax returns and other...
          Read more
          Politicsprintveela editor - 0

          RNC Gives Out 40 Million Voter Contacts, Nearly $40M in Cash 100 Days Before Election Day

          closer Video Republicans hope to control the House after the 2022 midterms...
          Read more
          CANADAprintveela editor - 0

          Calgary restaurant and food truck owners face tough decisions amid rising inflation

          Carolina De La Torre, co-owner of Arepas Ranch mobile home, says rising food, gas and propane prices have...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -
          US NEWSprintveela editor - 0

          Mexico captures drug lord wanted by US after Black Hawk helicopter crash kills 14

          Mexico City (CNN)A notorious drug lord on the FBI's 10 most wanted list was captured Friday in an...
          Read more
          Lifestyleprintveela editor - 0

          DC schools’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate hits black students the hardest

          closer Video Fox News Flash Top Headlines on July 31st Here are...
          Read more

          Must read

          Sportsprintveela editor - 0

          Henrik Stenson defies outside noise to win LIV golf debut after losing Ryder Cup captaincy

          Bedminster, NJ - Henrik Stenson says the past...
          Read more
          TOP STORIESprintveela editor - 0

          “Friendly Bias” – The New York Times

          In recent years, sociologists have made understanding upward...
          Read more
          - Advertisement -

          You might also likeRELATED
          Recommended to you

          Editor Picks

          Must Read

          Hot Topics

          About Us

          Printveela news is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

          Contact us: contact@printveela.com

          Follow Us

          © Copyright - Printveela News