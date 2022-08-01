Mexico captures drug lord wanted by US after Black Hawk helicopter crash kills 14

Mexico City (CNN) A notorious drug lord on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list was captured Friday in an operation that ended in tragedy when 14 Marines who helped capture him were killed in a helicopter crash, Mexican navy officials said.

Rafael Caro Quintero was captured after a navy dog ​​found him hiding in a bush in the municipality of San Simeon, Choix, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, according to a statement from the Mexican Navy.

Caro Quintero , known as the “narco of drug traffickers”, is considered by Mexican authorities to be the founder of the Guadalajara cartel. They accused him of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

A Mexican Navy Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, following an operation to capture it, according to the statement. Another Marine was injured and is in hospital.

The cause of the accident is unclear and an investigation will be conducted, the statement said.

