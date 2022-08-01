Mexico captures drug lord wanted by US after Black Hawk helicopter crash kills 14

Mexico City (CNN)A notorious drug lord on the FBI’s 10 most wanted list was captured Friday in an operation that ended in tragedy when 14 Marines who helped capture him were killed in a helicopter crash, Mexican navy officials said.
Rafael Caro Quintero was captured after a navy dog found him hiding in a bush in the municipality of San Simeon, Choix, in the northwestern state of Sinaloa, according to a statement from the Mexican Navy.
Caro Quintero, known as the “narco of drug traffickers”, is considered by Mexican authorities to be the founder of the Guadalajara cartel. They accused him of trafficking methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.
A Mexican Navy Black Hawk helicopter crashed in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, following an operation to capture it, according to the statement. Another Marine was injured and is in hospital.
The cause of the accident is unclear and an investigation will be conducted, the statement said.
Caro QuinteroHis exact age is unknown but is believed to be in his 60s US officials wanted Indicted in 1985 for plotting the kidnapping and murder of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique Camarena Salazar.
Camarena Salazar was kidnapped, tortured and killed in retaliation for a 1984 raid by Mexican authorities on Caro Quintero’s 2,500-acre marijuana farm, according to the DEA. The event was serialized in the Netflix drama “Narcos: Mexico.”
Caro Quintero spent 28 years in prison A. before he was released for his role in the murders in Mexico Technicality In 2013. After the Mexican Supreme Court reversed The decision that set him free.
The fugitive returned to drug trafficking as a senior leader of the Sinaloa cartel, according to the FBI.
US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Friday that the United States will seek the immediate extradition of Caro Quintero, who “died defending Special Agent Camarena in the extreme justice system (DEA).”
“There is no hiding place for those who kidnap, torture and kill anyone in American law enforcement,” Garland said.
In 2018, US authorities announced a $20 million reward for Caro Quintero. He has previously said the attempt to arrest him was “wrongful revenge” — “conveniently rewriting history,” according to the DEA.
DEA agents in Mexico worked with Mexican authorities to locate and arrest Quintero, DEA Administrator Ann Milgram said in a memo to agency employees Friday evening.
“For more than 30 years, the men and women of the DEA have worked tirelessly to bring Caro Quintero to justice,” Milgram said. “Today’s arrest is the result of your blood, sweat and tears. Without your work, Caro Quintero would not have received justice.”