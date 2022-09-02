New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to Fox News Digital on Friday that two Mexican nationals charged with killing a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy are in the country illegally.

ICE confirmed it has issued immigration detainers for Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo, 25, and Arturo Marin Sotelo, 29, who are both charged with murder. Additionally, the agency issued a detainer for Rolando Marin Sotelo, 22, who was charged with illegal possession of a weapon.

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo and Arturo Marin Sotelo are charged with the murder of Wake County K9 Deputy Ned Byrd, who was shot and killed on Aug. 11 while patrolling a neighborhood in response to multiple 911 calls.

Moments before he died, Byrd got out of his vehicle but left his dog inside, Sheriff Gerald Baker told FOX 8 last month. The fact that he left his dog inside “tells us that he didn’t see any threat coming out, or any need for his partner.”

Byrd is there Shot multiple times And was found wearing protective gear, according to FOX 8.

ICE told Fox News Digital that both brothers entered the US illegally “on an unknown date, at an unknown location,” which was not a port of entry — meaning they eluded Border Patrol agents.

Arturo Marin Sotelo was confronted by Border Patrol agents near Naco, Arizona in June 2010 and deported to Mexico by voluntary return through Tucson, Arizona. But after that he entered the country again.

The younger brother, Rolando Marin Sotelo, who now faces a weapons charge, was found in 2019 as an unaccompanied child and was issued a voluntary return in Arizona, ICE said. However, he was apprehended by Border Patrol in Texas two months later and released into the US on humanitarian parole.

His immigration hearing is scheduled for April 2023, according to ICE. Details of brothers illegal immigration The position was first reported by Breitbart News.

ICE detainers are requests for illegal immigrants in law enforcement custody to be transferred to ICE when they are eventually released from custody. ICE issues them when they believe someone is deportable. The Biden administration has limited immigration enforcement measures to focus on recent border crossers and national security and public safety threats — but that guidance is currently blocked by a court order. However, Wake County is a “sanctuary” jurisdiction, meaning it limits cooperation with ICE.

The immigration status of the Marin Sotelo brothers has already drawn questions from state lawmakers. Sen. Thom Tillis, RN.C., and Rep. Ted Budd, RN.C., wrote a letter this week to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas requesting information about the suspects.

“This raises important questions about how they entered the country, why they were able to remain in the United States, and whether strong immigration enforcement could have apprehended them sooner and prevented Deputy Byrd’s death,” they said in the letter.

Lawmakers are requesting “alien files and all relevant and related information” on the suspects.

Border Patrol agents have had more than two million immigrant encounters so far this fiscal year, but more than 500,000 illegal immigrants are believed to have evaded agents and fled into the US.

Fox News’ Max Thornberry contributed to this report.