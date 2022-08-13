Mexican troops are sent into the border town after deadly cartel clashes

(CNN) Hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to the border city of Juarez after a prison fight between the two members on Friday. Competing cartels A riot and gunfire ensued in which 11 people were killed, most of them civilians, officials said.

Los Chapos, members of the notorious Sinaloa cartel formerly led by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, and local group Los Mexicles clashed Thursday afternoon at a prison, Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia said.

Riots then broke out, in which two were shot dead and four were wounded, Mejia said, speaking at a regular news conference alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. He said that 16 more people were injured in the encounter.

Authorities did not say what led to the confrontation.

After the riots, Mexicans stormed the city, authorities said, killing nine civilians. Among them were four employees of the radio station, including an announcer, Mejia said.

