Mexican troops are sent into the border town after deadly cartel clashes

(CNN)Hundreds of Mexican soldiers were sent to the border city of Juarez after a prison fight between the two members on Friday. Competing cartels A riot and gunfire ensued in which 11 people were killed, most of them civilians, officials said.
Los Chapos, members of the notorious Sinaloa cartel formerly led by Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, and local group Los Mexicles clashed Thursday afternoon at a prison, Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia said.
Riots then broke out, in which two were shot dead and four were wounded, Mejia said, speaking at a regular news conference alongside Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. He said that 16 more people were injured in the encounter.
Authorities did not say what led to the confrontation.
After the riots, Mexicans stormed the city, authorities said, killing nine civilians. Among them were four employees of the radio station, including an announcer, Mejia said.
Across the city, convenience stores were shot at and set on fire. FEMSA, the Oxxo chain’s parent company, said in a statement that one of its employees and a woman applying for the job were killed in the violence.
Around 1 a.m. Friday, six alleged members of the Mexicles were arrested by local police with the help of the military and the National Guard, Mejia said.
By Friday afternoon, about 300 army soldiers would reach the village, followed by another 300 soldiers.
“(Juarez) Mayor Cruz Perez has informed us that (the city) is now in a state of calm; public order has been re-established,” Mejia said.
“We hope this will not happen again, because innocent people were attacked,” López Obrador said.
Thursday’s attacks followed clashes between cartels and the military in central Mexico, which burned taxis, buses and some 20 Oxo stores, López Obrador said.
“We should not and cannot get used to this type of event,” said retail group ANTAD. “Mexico doesn’t deserve it.”