A Mexican illegal immigrant who entered the US earlier this year was convicted of possessing indecent images of children — including images of the victims as young as three.

Christian Dolores Muñoz-de la Rosa, a 24-year-old Mexican national, pleaded guilty to trafficking and possessing child pornography, the Department of Justice announced.

Munoz-de la Rosa admitted to entering the US on June 6 as part of a group of illegal immigrants near Carrizo Springs, Texas. When he was picked up, officers searched his phones and found illegal images.

There are 116 pictures of children in the shocking hall, some of them as young as three years old.

Munoz-de la Rosa will be sentenced to 20 years in prison in November. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that its Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit, along with the US Border Patrol, conducted the investigation.

While Border Patrol agents frequently apprehend illegal immigrants trying to enter the U.S. with child sex offenses, agents in the Rio Grande Valley arrested five sex offenders — including a Salvadoran MS-13 gang member with a prior criminal record. The child, a Mexican, has a prior conviction for lewd and lascivious acts with a child, and a Peruvian with a prior conviction for raping a victim under the age of 17.

The arrests came just days after agents in Laredo arrested a Guatemalan national on a prior conviction for child molestation. Meanwhile, ICE confirmed last month that a Guatemalan accused of raping a 10-year-old Ohio girl who traveled to Indiana for an abortion is in the US illegally.

The Border Patrol has arrested 8,354 illegal immigrants on felony charges so far this fiscal year, including 248 convictions for sex crimes.

While that’s a tiny percentage of the more than 200,000 immigrants that Border Patrol agents encounter each month, it doesn’t account for the more than 500,000 immigrants who have previously been outnumbered by agents.

The Biden administration says the border is “secure.” However, FBI Director Christopher Wray recently declined to say whether he shared that assessment.

“Well, look, I think there are significant security issues at the border,” Wray told lawmakers. “There is a wide range of criminal threats that we face at the border.”