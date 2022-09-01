New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Mexican drug cartels are rapidly ramping up fentanyl production, pushing the more deadly drug into the United States and clearly profiting from the easily produced, highly addictive substance.

“It was a unique thing that we were seeing in just one lab in Mexico. And that was just a few years ago,” said Uttam Dhillon, former acting administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“Now we’re seeing literally a million pills being seized in Los Angeles, for example, a few months ago. That’s a huge increase.”

According to former officials and analysts, the Sinaloa Cartel and its rival Jalisco Cartel are responsible for most of the fentanyl production and trafficking into the United States.

In 2019, the United States successfully lobbied the Chinese government to bring fentanyl under a stronger regulatory regime. This reduced shipments of fentanyl from China to North America and allowed Mexican cartels to manufacture the drug themselves.

“Mexican cartels run a global enterprise. They run like a Fortune 500 company right now,” Derek Maltz, a former DEA special agent, said on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.” “They implemented a strategic, deceptive marketing plan to drive addiction and profit.”

“They just need precursor chemicals,” Dhillon said. “Once they have those chemicals, they can produce them on an industrial scale.”

Unlike cocaine and heroin, fentanyl is produced synthetically with chemicals mass-produced in China and not grown on farms. The drug is acutely potent in small doses, meaning traffickers can feed the US market with very small shipments.

“If the product costs a few hundred dollars, sales in the United States will generate hundreds of thousands of dollars or potentially more, depending on how it is harvested,” Dr. said Wanda Felbab-Brown, director of the Initiative on Nonstate Armed Actors. At the Brookings Institution.

“Profits are also high because the means of smuggling and transportation are high and law enforcement is easy to evade.”

Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada allegedly heads the Sinaloa cartel. The US government is offering $15 million to capture alleged Jalisco boss Nemecio “El Mencho” Cervantes.

“The individual leaders of these cartels are ruthless, greedy and unsophisticated. These cartels take in billions of dollars a year and the leaders profit from it every day,” Dhillon said. “They are very adept at avoiding US prosecution and adapting to avoid Mexican law enforcement.”

In 2016, the US government successfully partnered with its Mexican counterparts to capture the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel, Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzman, after years of successfully escaping and evading law enforcement. Since then, that bilateral relationship has changed dramatically.

“The current administration of Mexican President Andrés López Obrador has really canceled cooperation,” Felbab-Brown said.

“Mexico’s decision to no longer effectively cooperate with the DEA is certainly disappointing,” Dhillon added. “The DEA and our law enforcement efforts — that cooperation is the cooperation that we’ve had with Mexico for decades — are critical to aggressively attacking the cartels that reside in Mexico.”

President López Obrador has adopted a “hugs, not bullets” policy in dealing with cartels, arguing that fighting criminal groups only leads to more violence.

The DEA declined to comment for this story.

“CBP has made unprecedented investments in our border surveillance systems, deployed new non-intrusive inspection technologies at POEs, and we leverage enhanced intelligence analysis and information sharing with other federal agencies and foreign partners,” a Department of Homeland spokesperson said in a statement. . Released to Fox News.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a record 107,000 Americans will die of drug overdoses in 2021. More than 70,000 of those victims were killed by synthetic opioids like fentanyl.