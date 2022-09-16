New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The relationship between Carlos Beltran and the New York Mets has been quite the roller coaster since day one.

Despite being one of the greatest players to ever wear a Mets uniform, his most famous moment from his days in Queens — and his entire career — is when he felt the need to lose Game 7 of the NLCS, dispatching St. Louis. Cardinals to the World Series.

However, Beltran was always considered a true baseball man who would succeed as a coach after retirement.

When the Mets fired Mickey Callaway after the 2019 season, they brought in Beltran as their manager.

When Beltran was found involved in the 2017 Houston Astros cheating scandal, he and the Mets “parted ways” before even holding a spring training game.

Beltran remained silent for a long time after the scandal broke, but he returned to baseball this year as a color commentator for New York Yankees games on the YES Network. He returned to Citi Field on Thursday night to celebrate Roberto Clemente Day.

Francisco Lindor spent time with Beltran before the game and Lindor said he wanted the potential Hall of Famer back with the club.

“Would I like him to be with the team? Of course. One hundred percent,” Lindor told SNY Thursday.

Lindor informed the players that Beltran doesn’t want to replace current manager Buck Showalter, but the shortstop knows the impact he can have in the clubhouse.

In fact, Beltran helped Lindor move to New York to settle into his life in the Big Apple, not just on the field.

“He was the one who helped me find realtors and doctors here when I first got here,” Lindor said. “Where to live, you know, things like that. When I was struggling last year, I talked to him a lot. He was amazing …

“Beltran, whether I’m struggling or going through good times [I’ll say], ‘Hey, what have you got for me? I’m going well. But I want to be well.’ Or, ‘Hey, I’m not feeling well. What should I do?’ He said, ‘Hey, good job. Saw your home run last night. Continue.’ Such a thing. It’s a real relationship.”

CC Sabathia on Astros sign-stealing scandal: Yankees ‘cheated,’ Manfred should be stripped of title

AJ Hinch and Alex Cora were fired from their respective jobs with the Astros and Boston Red Sox and suspended for their role in the scandal. Hinch was now managing the Tigers, and the Sox brought Cora back as soon as they could. So, sure, Beltran’s return to an MLB team is inevitable.

SNY reported Beltran spent Thursday with Mets owner Steve Cohen and Showalter Beltran is open to fetch on his coaching staff when he was hired before the start of the season.

Mets 90-55. Assuming they win at least one of their final 17 games, that would be their most wins in a season since 2006, a 97-win campaign with Beltran.