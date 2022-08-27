New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

In a surprising move, the New York Mets retired No. 24 in honor of Willie Mays on Old Timers Day.

Mays began his career with the then-New York Giants in 1951 and spent 15 seasons with the team while in San Francisco.

However, in 1972, the Mets’ original owner, Joan Payson, bought him in a trade because of her promise to bring the “Say Hey Kid” back to the East Coast.

Mays spent most of that season and all of the 1973 season with the Mets and played in the World Series with them in his final big league season. The Mets lost to the Oakland Athletics in seven games.

“I want to thank Steve and Alex Cohen for making this day possible and embracing Mets history,” Mays said. By SNY. “I’ll never forget the feeling of coming back to New York to play for all the loyal Mets fans. I’m so proud to finish my career in Queens with the Mets in the ’73 World Series. It’s an honor. I’ve had my number retired in two of my favorite cities, New York and San Francisco. New York is a wonderful place to play baseball. .”

Mays is one of the greatest baseball players of all time – he hit 660 home runs, no. 6 all-time, hit .301 in his career, had 3,293 hits in 23 big league seasons.

The 91-year-old won two MVPs, 12 Gold Glove Awards and received top-6 votes for the MVP award 12 more times. He was named an All-Star 24 times and won the World Series in 1954 with the Giants. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1979.

65 former Mets attended the festivities at Citi Field for their first Old Timers Day since 1994.

Mays is the seventh person retired by the team, joining Casey Stengel, Gil Hodges, Tom Seaver, Mike Piazza, Jerry Koosman and Keith Hernandez.

Robinson Cano wore the number earlier this year, but he was designated for assignment in May.