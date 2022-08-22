New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Nate Fisher made his debut for the New York Mets on Sunday, and it’s been a long journey to get on the bump of a major league game.

Fisher was a standout pitcher at Nebraska from 2015 to 2019 before bouncing around the affiliates in the Seattle Mariners organization. He played in four different leagues in 2021 before finding himself in the Mets’ farm system this season. Things Fisher needs for the 2020 season.

The 2020 minor league season has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fisher went to work at a bank in his hometown of Omaha and worked there until June 2021 when he rejoined the Mariners. He worked his way up through the Mets organization this season before getting a call-up.

“It’s very surreal right now. I’m very grateful and blessed for the opportunity. It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said after the Mets’ win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

He pitched three innings and allowed one hit, striking out one and walking two. Jose Butto’s three innings of work kept the Mets from losing any more ground after allowing seven runs on nine hits over four innings.

“This is my dream,” Fisher said.

Mark Canha, who hit two home runs, including one off David Robertson in the ninth inning, said after the game that he wasn’t even sure who was pitching to the team.

“I didn’t even know who this guy was when he came into the game today,” Canha said.

New York went 10-9 to improve to 79-44 on the season. The Phillies fell to 66-55.

