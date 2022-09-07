New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

After a day The Mets lost their lead In the National League East, New York will be without one of their two aces for at least the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, the Mets placed three times CY Young winner Max Scherzer On 15-day IL – retroactive to September 4 – with irritation to his left side.

Scherzer missed nearly seven weeks earlier this season with a left groin injury, but told reporters the setback wasn’t too severe.

“It’s days, not weeks,” Scherzer said Wednesday. According to the New York Post . “It’s not a significant injury.”

“It hurts, to be honest. It’s just like what I described, it hurts on my left side. It’s not pressure. I don’t have a specific spot where I can point to, ‘it hurts.’ It’s just general fatigue on the whole left side.”

Scherzer initially injured his oblique in New York’s May 18 game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He returned to the team in early July and has a 4-3 record in 12 starts since then. On the season, Scherzer is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 127.2 innings.

“I had a certain position when I first did it,” Scherzer added. “It’s not what it is and it’s good at it. I communicated my qualities and we had conflicting qualities throughout the game, I was tired. I was throwing the ball well and I have no regrets about how I handled the situation.”

The injury comes at a terrible time for the Mets, who have lost three straight games and have a double-digit lead in the NL East.