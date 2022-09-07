closer
After a day The Mets lost their lead In the National League East, New York will be without one of their two aces for at least the next two weeks.

On Wednesday, the Mets placed three times CY Young winner Max Scherzer On 15-day IL – retroactive to September 4 – with irritation to his left side.

Max Scherzer throws against the Washington Nationals in New York, Saturday, September 3, 2022.

(AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)

Scherzer missed nearly seven weeks earlier this season with a left groin injury, but told reporters the setback wasn’t too severe.

“It’s days, not weeks,” Scherzer said Wednesday. According to the New York Post. “It’s not a significant injury.”

“It hurts, to be honest. It’s just like what I described, it hurts on my left side. It’s not pressure. I don’t have a specific spot where I can point to, ‘it hurts.’ It’s just general fatigue on the whole left side.”

Max Scherzer of the Mets in action against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field on August 28, 2022 in New York City.

(Jim McKissack/Getty Images)

Scherzer initially injured his oblique in New York’s May 18 game against the St. Louis Cardinals. He returned to the team in early July and has a 4-3 record in 12 starts since then. On the season, Scherzer is 9-4 with a 2.26 ERA in 127.2 innings.

Max Scherzer of the New York Mets pitches against the Braves on July 11, 2022 in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

“I had a certain position when I first did it,” Scherzer added. “It’s not what it is and it’s good at it. I communicated my qualities and we had conflicting qualities throughout the game, I was tired. I was throwing the ball well and I have no regrets about how I handled the situation.”

The injury comes at a terrible time for the Mets, who have lost three straight games and have a double-digit lead in the NL East.

Joe Morgan is a sports reporter for Fox News.