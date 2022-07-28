closer
Video

Here are the top headlines from Fox News Flash. See what’s clicking on Foxnews.com.

NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of the game’s best pitchers, today and all-time, is showing off his old-school mentality, combining his grasp with some new-school technique.

Max Scherzer decided to go to Pitchcom for the first time on Wednesday. He had no problems using it as he pitched seven scoreless innings in the New York Mets 3-2 win over the Yankees in the Subway Series.

Now 38, he admits “it works,” but says it has no place in baseball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Max Scherzer, #21 of the New York Mets, pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 27, 2022 in New York City. The Mets beat the Yankees 3-2.

Max Scherzer, #21 of the New York Mets, pitches in the first inning against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on July 27, 2022 in New York City. The Mets beat the Yankees 3-2.
(Jim McKissack/Getty Images)

“Will it help? Yes. But it should be illegal,” he said. “I don’t think it should be in the game.”

PitchCom was introduced this season to prevent teams from stealing signals from the catcher behind the plate, which became a league-wide epidemic after the Houston Astros scandal from 2017.

However, Scherzer felt that Pitchcom was out of step with the nature of the game.

Max Scherzer, #21 of the New York Mets, pitches in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City.

Max Scherzer, #21 of the New York Mets, pitches in the third inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citi Field on May 18, 2022 in New York City.
(Jim McKissack/Getty Images)

Mets’ Buck Showalter, Pete Alonso Reflect on Biggest Subway Series Ever Since 2000 Fall Classic

“For me, I’ve always prided myself on having a complex signal system and having that advantage over other pitchers,” Scherzer said. “We’re taking it out of the game and we’re all using technology now – you can’t steal second signals, there’s no point in having a pitcher have a complicated system. It’s part of baseball trying to crack somebody’s signals. Is that meant to clean up the game a little bit? Yes, but it’s in the game. I also feel like a part has been taken away.”

New York Mets' Max Scherzer prepares to throw a pitch during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Cincinnati.

New York Mets’ Max Scherzer prepares to throw a pitch during the fifth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Cincinnati.
(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Click here to get the Fox News app

Scherzer used the signals given by Tomas Nido more than the technique, but he did not rule out using it in the future.