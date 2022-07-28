New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

One of the game’s best pitchers, today and all-time, is showing off his old-school mentality, combining his grasp with some new-school technique.

Max Scherzer decided to go to Pitchcom for the first time on Wednesday. He had no problems using it as he pitched seven scoreless innings in the New York Mets 3-2 win over the Yankees in the Subway Series.

Now 38, he admits “it works,” but says it has no place in baseball.

“Will it help? Yes. But it should be illegal,” he said. “I don’t think it should be in the game.”

PitchCom was introduced this season to prevent teams from stealing signals from the catcher behind the plate, which became a league-wide epidemic after the Houston Astros scandal from 2017.

However, Scherzer felt that Pitchcom was out of step with the nature of the game.

“For me, I’ve always prided myself on having a complex signal system and having that advantage over other pitchers,” Scherzer said. “We’re taking it out of the game and we’re all using technology now – you can’t steal second signals, there’s no point in having a pitcher have a complicated system. It’s part of baseball trying to crack somebody’s signals. Is that meant to clean up the game a little bit? Yes, but it’s in the game. I also feel like a part has been taken away.”

Scherzer used the signals given by Tomas Nido more than the technique, but he did not rule out using it in the future.