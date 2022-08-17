New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The New York Mets defense pulled off a highlight-reel game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night.

Mets pitcher RJ Alvarez relieved starter Taijuan Walker, who was pulled from the game after two innings with a back strain.

With Ronald Acuna Jr. at first base in the third inning, Alvarez threw a pitch high and inside over the head of Braves batter Dansby Swanson.

The shortstop dropped to avoid getting dirty.

Mets catcher Michael Perez initially missed an errant pitch but recovered as the ball caromed off the backstop and between the home plate umpire’s legs. Perez fired to second baseman Jeff McNeil, who tagged Acuna’s foot for the out.

Alvarez then got Swanson to walk out to end the inning.

Atlanta was leading 1-0 at the time, thanks to a Robbie Grossman solo home run before the chaotic play. Added to the first base. Atlanta scored two more runs in the top of the fourth.

The two teams are fighting for the top spot in the National League East.

The defending World Series champion Braves enter Tuesday just 4 ½ games behind the Mets in first place. Atlanta beat the Mets on Monday night and is riding a seven-game winning streak.

New York was dealt a blow earlier Tuesday when Carlos Carrasco was diagnosed with a low-grade oblique strain. He is likely to miss 3-4 weeks.