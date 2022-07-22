closer
The The New York Mets are close Having two CY Young winners in their pitching rotation.

On Thursday, Mets starter Jacob deGrom threw 60 pitches in a simulated game in Port St. Lucie, Florida, days after dealing with soreness in his throwing shoulder.

Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets in the dugout during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citi Field on June 14, 2022 in New York City. The Mets beat the Brewers 4-0.

(Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The pitcher was originally scheduled to throw his simulated game on Tuesday Postponed the trip From abundance of caution.

The two-time CY Young winner has yet to appear in a game this season after suffering a stress fracture in his right scapula during spring training. The right-hander reportedly had a “good feeling” after the simulated game.

As he attempts to return to the Mets after the All-Star break, deGrom has now appeared in three rehab starts.

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom during spring training camp on March 13, 2022 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

(Photo by Alejandra Villa Lorca/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

“It’s not that fun,” deGrom said after his outing on July 14, according to MLB.com. “I’m just trying to stick to the process. I want to help out there [Mets]. … With this injury, it was kind of cut and dry — ‘Hey, you’ve got to take this time and slowly work your way up.’ It stinks to be out, but to be close now, so [I’m] Definitely ready to get back out there.”

New York exits the All-Star break with a record of 58-35 and 2.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer serves in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Monday, July 11, 2022, in Atlanta.

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The Mets’ starting rotation was bolstered by the return of Max Scherzer, who missed seven weeks with a left oblique strain on May 18 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Scherzer has allowed three earned runs in 19.1 innings since his return in early July.

The Mets start The second half of the regular season Friday night is one of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

