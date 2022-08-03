New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom clearly hasn’t taken a step.

In his first start since July 7 of last year, deGrom dominated against the Washington Nationals. DeGrom allowed one run on three hits while striking out six and walking none in his five innings of work.

However, in vintage deGrom fashion, the Mets didn’t give him much run support. He tied the game thanks to Francisco Lindor’s home run in the fifth and did not record a decision.

In more deGrom fashion, the Mets bullpen allowed four runs after his departure in a 5-1 loss, just hours after the Nats traded Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres.

DeGrom had the best pitching performance in the history of the game last year. He had a 1.08 ERA and struck out 14.3 batters per nine innings, but had forearm tightness and elbow swelling last year that ended his season. Before the start of the 2022 season, he was placed on the injured list with a right shoulder injury.

Mets fans finally got their first look at the Max Scherzer-Jacob deGrom tandem as Scherzer started Monday before deGrom returned. The two have a combined five Cy Young Awards (Scherzer three, deGrom two).

Entering Tuesday, since the start of the 2018 season, which is his first Cy Young Award campaign, deGrom has a 1.94 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 12.0 K/9. Among pitchers who pitched at least 550 innings during that span, his ERA was the best in baseball, his WHIP was second and his K/9 was third best.

The Mets were quiet at the trade deadline, but deGrom’s return was a huge plus.