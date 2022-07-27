New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

For more than two decades, the New York Mets have lived in the shadow of the Yankees – titles, wins and history in general have all been in favor of the Bronx Bombers. The two teams met for the first time in history on Thursday night, with both teams finishing first in their respective divisions.

Now, new ownership is poised to spend what has proven to work for the club in Queens, especially as the Subway Series takes on an entirely different meaning in late July.

It was probably the biggest Subway Series since the 2000 World Series.

The Mets took the first meeting between the teams Tuesday, 6-3, and it was a postseason atmosphere at Citi Field — a ballpark that hasn’t seen anything like it in nearly six years.

“It’s a privilege to play in this environment,” said current Mets and former Yankees manager Buck Showalter.

After what seemed like history repeating itself as the Yanks jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, Eduardo Escobar gave the Mets the lead for good with his two-run home run in the first inning, giving the ballpark a frenzy of energy.

Escobar has played in two postseasons, including the 2017 wild card game in the Bronx, but he understands the impact this series has on his team and its fans.

“It was honestly like a World Series home run,” Escobar said through a translator. “I’ve never played in an atmosphere like that… Honestly, it felt like a World Series atmosphere.”

“It’s one thing to hear from it, and you hear a lot of stories, but it’s another thing to actually play in it, to live it,” he added. “The atmosphere was unbelievable… Hitting that home run, it honestly felt like my first big league home run.”

Pete Alonso won two home run derbies in front of sellout crowds and was the key hitter for the Mets’ late-season run in 2019, when they finished just shy of a postseason appearance.

Still, he also knew Thursday night’s crowd was as close as October weather could get. Alonso tied the game with a single in the first.

“I’ve never played in a major league playoff game before, but if I had to guess, that’s what it would be like,” he said.

The Mets will look for a two-game sweep on Wednesday night, and since they’ll have Max Scherzer on the bump, the heavy favorite — the Yanks will go with Domingo German.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.