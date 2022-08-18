New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

With family members in the stands, Brett Baty stepped onto the big stage Wednesday night and instantly made a difference.

New York Mets no. 2 prospect became the fifth player in franchise history to hit a home run in his first major league at-bat.

The third baseman launched a two-run shot into the right-field seats in the second inning against the National League division rival Atlanta Braves.

Thanks to back-to-back home runs in the first inning, the Mets already had a 2-0 lead. The 22-year-old connected on a dangling curveball from Braves pitcher Jake Odorizzi.

Baty was selected 12th overall in the 2019 draft and hit .315 with 19 home runs and 60 RBIs between Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Binghamton.

He said before the game he wasn’t thinking too much about when he would call.

“It wasn’t on my mind. I was thinking about winning ballgames for Syracuse. But now I’m here, so it’s about winning ballgames for the New York Mets,” he said.

“I’m not putting any expectations on myself. I’m going to go out there and play to the best of my ability. I’m here for a reason. I’m going to show it and do my best out there.”

Batty’s mother, father and other relatives jumped out of their seats as they went to Truist Park on short notice.

Batey became the first Mets major leaguer to hit a homer since Mike Jacobs did it in Washington on August 21, 2005. Jacobs was later traded to the Florida Marlins for Carlos Delgado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.